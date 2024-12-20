The Philadelphia 76ers are having a nightmare season, as injuries have been the main story of the year so far. Joel Embiid is the main player, as he continues to deal with a knee issue while also recently suffering a face injury that kept him from playing this week.

With the way their season is going, there's a low chance that they'll win a championship, let alone make the playoffs, and Gilbert Arenas threw out the idea of them shutting down both Embiid and Paul George for the rest of the year.

“You should have cut the cord f—–g weeks ago,” Arenas said on his show. “Embiid, cut. Paul George, we'll see. If not, get healthy. They're not going to help you win a championship this year, so if they can't help you win a championship, shut them down. I just paid you money. I need to protect it. [Embiid and George], I don't give a f— what y'all talking about, chill out.”

George has also been in and out of the lineup this year with injuries, but he's played in the last four games for the 76ers. The team wouldn't come out this early in the season and rule both of their star players out, but with the way the year has been going, it would be understandable why they do it.

76ers still trying to make most season

Though the 76ers are not where they want to be right now, they're still competing with who they have and stacking up a few wins as the season continues. Paul George had a breakout game against the Charlotte Hornets, where he scored 33 points. After the game, Tyrese Maxey praised George for staying resilient with everything that has been going on this season.

“Paul's good. I think he's finally getting comfortable, [in a] rhythm,” Maxey said. “It's hard, man. New team, new system, guys in and out, he was in and out, got hurt, came back, got hurt again. That’s tough, man. He's been resilient, man.

The 76ers have shown what they can do when everyone is healthy, but the problem is that they have rarely been healthy. Along with Joel Embiid, Jared McCain will be out indefinitely after suffering a meniscus injury. McCain was having a strong rookie season and was leading in the Rookie of the Year race. The 76ers will now have to manage with what they have and hope they can find a spark before it's too late.