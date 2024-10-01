Fresh off his Olympic gold medal victory with Team USA, Joel Embiid returned to make waves at the Philadelphia 76ers' media day.

Embiid faced challenges in Paris, including scrutiny over his performance and an unfriendly home crowd.

Reflecting on his Olympic experience in France, Embiid commented, “I actually thought it was softer. Well, I thought we talk about flopping a lot in the NBA, but I actually thought there was more flopping. But it goes especially by guards.”

Embiid, also criticized the referees from the event, saying, “The thing that I’ve (felt) difficult was that I felt like the referees, I felt like there was something against us Americans here.”

Joel Embiid's focus on health for the coming season

For years, Embiid’s typical response to questions about his health was his willingness to play through almost any situation. However, after battling through more postseason challenges, the 30-year-old Sixers' star center now seems to have a new outlook.

“I think I lost about 25, 30 (pounds this offseason). I’ve still got a ways to go. I still want to lose more, but it's a process,” Embiid spoke about his conditioning on Monday, signaling a shift in his approach.

Despite all the accolades Embiid has earned during his time with the 76ers — an MVP award, seven All-Star selections, and five All-NBA teams — two things have remained out of reach: a deep playoff run and Embiid staying healthy throughout the postseason.

“As soon as we lost last year, I just texted [76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey] and I was like, ‘We got to do whatever it takes to make sure that in the postseason I'm healthy,” the 76ers superstar continued.

“This year, there’s no agenda — All-Star, All-NBA, there’s none of that. It’s whatever it takes to make sure that I get to that point and I’m ready to go. For basically every single year of my career, I’ve been hurt in the playoffs. I think that’s the goal. It’s all about doing whatever it takes to get there,” said Embiid.

Playing through injury during the playoffs for Philadelphia

Last season, Embiid was poised to become only the second player in NBA history, alongside Wilt Chamberlain, to score more points than the minutes he played. Unfortunately, a knee injury reduced him to 39 games, and he wasn't fully healthy during the first-round series against the New York Knicks, which the Sixers lost in six games.

“Physically, I’m OK. I’m not where I want to be, and I know I’ve got their support and they all want the same thing. Until I’m at that point where they feel like I’m ready to go, I’m sure they’re going to hold me back. Like I said, the focus is on whatever it takes to get to that stage and be healthy. I believe, with the guys that we have and what I can bring to the table, we have a pretty good chance,” said the leaner and meaner Embiid.

Embiid returned last season after suffering a lateral meniscus injury in his left knee, playing in five of the Sixers' last seven regular-season games. However, he was not at his physical best during the playoffs, grappling with multiple injury issues and experiencing Bell's palsy, which led to migraines and weakness in the muscles on the left side of his face.

Despite those challenges, he scored 50 points in the Sixers’ Game 3 victory over the Knicks and averaged 33.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.5 blocks throughout the team's six-game first-round series defeat.

Joel Embiid's contract with the Sixers runs through the 2028-29 season, and he has stated his intention to remain in Philadelphia for his entire career. As he begins his first complete season in his 30s, he will be supported by two All-Star teammates, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George.