After handing Joel Embiid a brand new three-year, $193 million contract extension, excitement for the Philadelphia 76ers' 2024-25 is at an all-time high.

The team signed Paul George to a massive max contract, secured quality roleplayers like Caleb Martin, Kelly Oubre, and Andre Drummond, and, on September 27th, they brought on Embiid's attitudinal inspiration, WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque, to provide a voice-over for the official “Process” hype video, and needless to say, if you bleed red, white, and blue, it will certainly get the job done.

“Ten years ago, a kid from Cameroon showed up in Philadelphia, and if we're being honest, nobody really knew what was going to happen. Joel Embiid had no idea what to expect from Philadelphia, and Philadelphia really had no idea what to expect from him,” Triple H declared. “Turns out, Philadelphia and Joel Embiid are meant for each other; they both truly understand passion, intensity, Brotherly Love, fight, and staying united together through the highs and lows, fighting through every challenge, and most of all, having the best d**n time doing it. Joel Embiid will be a 76ers for a long time, and we have a lot of unfinished business. So now it's time to work, so Philly, it's time to play ‘The Game.'”

From borrowing his famous DX crotch chop on the regular – even if it routinely results in fines – to having “The Game” ring the bell before a playoff game, Embiid's connection with the leader of D-Generation X has been firmly established over the past few years. While only time will tell if this leads to a Tyrese Haliburton-style appearance by Embiid on either NXT, RAW, or SmackDown, based on Triple H's past interactions with Embiid, it's safe to say fans should never say never on “The Process” getting in on “The Game.”

Triple H invited Joel Embiid to WrestleMania 40

Earlier this year, when Embiid was once again garnering headlines for picking up a five-digit fine for telling opposing fans to “Suck it,” Triple H saw an opportunity to steal a little spotlight and invite Embiid to WrestleMania 40, which was conveniently being held mere steps from the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.

“Hey Joel Embiid – I know a place where you can do that all day, and everyone will love it,” Triple H wrote on social media. “ WrestleMania 40 is right there in Philly.”



Unfortunately, Embiid wasn't able to attend the show, as the 76ers were predictably on the road to accommodate for some 72,000 fans attending the “Showcase of the Immortals” each night at the Linc. Granted, fans still got their Philadelphia athlete fix on the show, as the dynamic duo of Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson threw on a pair of luchador masks to help out Rey Mysterio and Andrade in their match against “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar, gosh, could you imagine how exciting it would have been to see Embiid make his WWE debut, either ringing the bell on the stage or doing something a bit more exciting, like squaring up with Omos like Saquille O'Neal did with the Big Show back in the day. Now that truly would have been some cinema.