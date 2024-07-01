Andre Drummond is back in the City of Brotherly Love after reports of the veteran big man going back to the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year deal. Of course, playing in Philly is nothing new for Drummond, who had a short stint with the Sixers back in the 2021-22 NBA campaign.

It can be recalled that Drummond signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia worth $2.4 million in the summer of 2021 but he was not able to finish a full season with the Sixers, who traded him to the Brooklyn Nets along with Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and picks ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Drummond’s return to the Sixers also got a fun reaction from the two-time NBA All-Star.

“I’m in the mood for a Philly cheesesteak 🫂,” Drummond posted on X (the social media app formerly known as Twitter).

Upgrading their frontcourt depth is widely viewed as a priority for the 76ers in the 2024 offseason and they seem to have just checked that box out by getting Drummond’s nod to reunite with the team. This time, his contract is much bigger than the one he first got from the team, with Shams Charania of The Athletic reporting that the former UConn Huskies star center will be putting pen on paper for a two-year deal worth more than $10 million. Drummond was in the crosshairs of the Sixers ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline but such a swap ultimately did not materialize.

During his first stint with the 76ers, Drummond averaged just 6.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks through 49 games (12 starts). Overall that season, Drummond put up averages of 8.4 points and 9.0 rebounds while making 55.6 percent of his attempts from the field.

Drummond, who spent the last two seasons in Windy City with the Chicago Bulls, is now expected to be the chief backup of Sixers superstar center Joel Embiid, whose ability to stay healthy for an entire question has always been a big question mark. Although Drummond doesn’t have the scoring capabilities of Embiid, he’s someone who can provide some form of insurance behind the former NBA Most Valuable Player. In the 10 games he started for the Bulls last season, Drummond averaged 14.1 points and 17.9 boards in 29.3 minutes per game.

Philadelphia’s rebounding should get a nice boost once Drummond starts seeing action for the team. In the 2023-24 NBA campaign, the 76ers were 22nd overall in the league with 50.6 rebounds per game and only 28th in defensive rebound rate (73.8 percent).

Fans react to Andre Drummond’s 76ers return

Fans have all sorts of reactions to Drummond hinting at his return to the 76ers. Many Bulls fans are also thanking him for his service in the last couple of seasons, while a lot of 76ers supporters are simply happy to learn that he’s back in Philly.

Here are some of the reactions:

“Perfect. We was in the mood for rebounds. 😏”

“thank you for everything man – Chicago will always have love.”

“Thank you for everything Drum, I appreciate our interactions of the past couple years!”

“Welcome home king 👑”

“Welcome back home. We gotcha!”

“Welcome back big dawg let’s get this ring”

“Gon miss your hustle big cat”

“Thank you for everything. You will be missed 🙏🏾”

“Congrats Andre! Thank you for your effort every night in a Bulls uniform CT represent 🫡🤝”

“Should’ve never been traded.”