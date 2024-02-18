Embiid killed Kenny on Twitter...

What was supposed to be a fun event tthat showcased one of the greatest college hoopers of all-time suddenly turned into a mess. The NBA All-Star Saturday night festivities (which featured Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey had quite the event). Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and college sensation Sabrina Ionescu went head-to-head in a three-point shootout. Curry won the contest, but Ionescu kept it pretty close. There was only a four-point gap between Curry and Ionescu,

However, after the contest, Kenny Smith made a rather controversial comment. The Inside the NBA cast member commented that Ionescu should've shot from the women's three-point line instead of the NBA three-point line. It was a bizarre take especially since Ionescu was close to tying Steph at least.

Kenny Smith and Reggie Miller did their best to make the Stephen vs Sabrina showdown brutally awkward and ended it by arguing about playing with dolls for some reason. pic.twitter.com/ylysmUQ4y4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 18, 2024

For the uninitiated, the WNBA's and women's college basketball three-point line is significantly shorter than the NBA's three-point line. The point of the event was mainly to showcase Ionescu, who shot three-pointers way behind the college three-point line regularly. Even 76ers star Joel Embiid chimed in and clowned Smith for his comments.

“Kenny smith been drinking lmao”

Joel Embiid has never been shy to take a shot at anyone if it means being funny. In this case, though, the 76ers star is justified in his trolling. Ionescu went shot for shot with Curry, and even performed similarly to the contestants in the regular Three-Point contest. Reggie Miller was quick to shut down Smith's bizarre commentary, and so was the rest of social media.