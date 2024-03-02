The Philadelphia 76ers will head to the American Airlines Center on for a Sunday matinee with the Dallas Mavericks. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a 76ers-Mavericks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The 76ers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 121-114 at home on Friday. They led 32-27 after the first quarter. Then, they trailed 63-58 at halftime. They rallied in the third quarter and then eventually put it away in the final quarter. Significantly, Tyrese Maxey led the way with 33 points. Tobias Harris added 31 points and 12 rebounds. Likewise, Kyle Lowry had 15 points and 10 assists. Buddy Hield finished with 13 points. Meanwhile, Paul Reed had 11 points while going 5 for 6.
The Sixers shot 47.9 percent from the field, including 43.2 percent from beyond the arc. Furthermore, they won the board battle 48-32, including 15 offensive rebounds. They also blocked seven shots.
The Mavericks lost 138-110 to the Boston Celtics. They only led 66-59 at halftime. Later, they exploded in the second half to put this game out of reach. Luka Doncic exploded for 37 points while going 14 for 25. However, it was not as good for Kyrie Irving, who did have 19 points but also shot 9 for 23. P.J. Washington had 17 points while going 7 for 16. Additionally, Dereck Lively II had 15 points, while Tim Hardway Jr. added 10 points.
The Mavs shot just 46.8 percent from the hardwood, including 26.5 percent from beyond the arc. Furthermore, they allowed the Celtics to shoot 55.3 percent from the floor, including 48.8 percent from the triples. They also lost the board battle 47-42. Also, they only blocked four shots.
The Mavericks lead the regular-season head-to-head series 43-41. Recently, the Mavs defeated the Sixers 118-102 in Philadelphia last month. The Mavericks are 6-4 over 10 games between the teams. Moreover, they are 4-1 over the last five games at home.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: 76ers-Maveircks Odds
Philadelphia 76ers: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +295
Dallas Mavericks: -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -370
Over: 238 (-110)
Under: 238 (-110)
How to Watch 76ers vs. Mavericks
Time: 1:05 PM ET/10:05 AM PT
TV: ABC
TV: ABC
Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The 76ers come into this showdown with a 32-27 record against the spread. Also, the 76ers are 8-11 against the spread when they have been the underdog. The Sixers are also 15-12 against the spread as the road team. Yet, they are just 6-6 against the spread when they have been road underdogs. The 76ers are also 11-8 against the spread against the Western Conference.
Joel Embiid remains out for the foreseeable future. That means that Maxey must handle the duties of being the best player. Therefore, he walks into this battle, averaging 25.9 points per game. Harris has been another weapon. Ultimately, he averages 17.2 points per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the hardwood. Lowry has made an impact since joining the Sixers. So far, he is averaging 5.7 points per game while shooting 58 percent from the field, including 40 percent from the triples, through three games. Hield is averaging 16.6 points per game while shooting 45.5 percent through eight games with the 76ers.
The 76ers will cover the spread if they can play fast and get early buckets. Then, they must stop Doncic.
Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Mavericks enter this battle with a 32-28 mark against the spread. Likewise, they are 21-13 against the spread as the favorites. The Mavs are also 14-17 against the spread as the home team. Yet, the Mavs are also 9-19 against the spread as the home favorite. The Mavericks are also 10-10 against the spread against the Eastern Conference.
Doncic is the best scorer in the NBA, averaging 34.4 points per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the floor. Amazingly, he continues to shoot well from every angle of the court. Irving struggled in his last game. Now, he hopes to come back and shoot better. Irving averages 25.9 points per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the hardwood, including 42.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Washington has done well over eight games with the Mavs, averaging 10.6 points per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor. Meanwhile, Hardaway remains excellent, averaging 16.8 points per game while shooting 41.2 percent from the field.
The Mavericks will cover the spread if Irving can shoot well and help Doncic dominate. Then, the defense must force Maxey and Harris to take bad shots.
Final 76ers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick
If Embiid were playing, the 76ers might have been a favorite in this one and may have pulled off the win on the road. However, injuries happen, and the Sixers have been affected. What was once a season where they might've finished second in the Eastern Conference may be different throughout the rest of the season. This means the Mavs have a good chance to capitalize on that. Overall, they already beat them in Philadelphia. It would be noteworthy to expect them to handle their business at home. Look for the Mavericks to come out of the gate and handle the 76ers at home.
Final 76ers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Dallas Mavericks -8.5 (-110)