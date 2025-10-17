The Clemson Tigers football team is having a disappointing year. Going into Week 8, Clemson is 3-3 with losses to LSU, Georgia Tech and Syracuse. As such, head coach Dabo Swinney's name has popped up in hot-seat rumblings, especially with loads of preseason hype along with quarterback Cade Klubnik garnering Heisman Trophy buzz.

Still, there's a lot of frustration around the Clemson football program, although the men's basketball team made an Elite Eight run in 2024 and returned to the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

With that being said, Clemson decided to retain Athletic Director Graham Neff on a long-term extension that will keep him there through 2031, per Clemson beat writer Chapel Fowler of The State Newspaper.

“News: Clemson has approved a long-term contract extension for athletic Graham Neff that will keep him at the university through 2031. Neff will make $1.25 million in total salary for this year.”

Fowler also reported the financial implications for Neff's new deal from Clemson:

“Under terms of his new deal, Neff’s total salary will rise 39% from $900,000 to $1.25 million in 2025-26 and eventually rise to $1.75 million. The deal keeps Neff, whose previous contract expired in 2027, under contract through 2031.”

Before serving as Clemson's AD, Neff was the school’s deputy athletic director, and he then became AD in December 2021 following Dan Radakovich's exit for Miami.

It hasn't been easy, especially with the constant changes to the transfer portal and the institution of the NIL in recent years, but Neff has worked hard to keep the main sports programs competitive.

Clemson men's basketball coach Brad Brownell also received a contract extension in 2025 that Neff negotiated, and it comes a year after Clemson made a run to the Elite Eight.

In total, Neff is the 14th AD in school history, and now he is there for the foreseeable future as Clemson looks to compete in the ACC.