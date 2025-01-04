ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The 76ers have been playing much better recently, but they need to bounce back after losing in their last game. The Nets are struggling and have a bad matchup in this game at home. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Nets prediction and pick.

The 76ers struggled to start the season, but are playing much better recently. They are 13-19 and finally have their stars healthy. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George are a lethal big three and look great together. They were upset in their last game against the Kings, so they need this game as a bounce-back. They feel like they are finally hitting their stride as a team and can get a big win on the road in this game.

The Nets have struggled this year. They are 13-21 and lost three of their last four games, but won a big game against the Bucks in their last game. Cam Thomas is the best player on the Nets, and Cameron Johnson is just behind him. Both are massive keys for them and need to step up in this game against the 76ers. The Nets can make a huge statement in this game after already beating the Bucks in their last game.

Here are the 76ers-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Nets Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -310

Brooklyn Nets: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +250

Over: 214 (-110)

Under: 214 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Nets

Time: 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The 76ers' defense has played much better recently, but they are still having an inconsistent season as a unit. They are 12th in points allowed at 111.3 points per game, 27th in field goal defense at 48.2%, and 15th in three-point defense at 35.9% from behind the arc. Down low, Andre Drummond leads the team in rebounds with 8.1 per game. Next, Joel Embiid leads the team in blocks at 1.1 per game. Finally, five 76ers average at least one steal per game, with Tyrese Maxey leading with 2.2. The 76ers are playing better recently and have been healthier. This defense has the ability to play well with its playmakers, and it helps that the Nets have struggled as much as they have this season.

The Nets have struggled on offense this year. They are 25th in scoring at 108.1 points per game, 22nd in field goal percentage at 45.2%, and 11th in three-point percentage at 36.9%. Five different Nets players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Cam Thomas leading at 24.7 points per game. Cameron Johnson has also been great and is just behind Thomas with 19.1 points per game, but he won't be available in this game due to injury. Next, D'Angelo Russell leads the team in assists at 10 per game since being traded from the Lakers. The Nets have struggled to find much offense this year, and they get a massive challenge in this game against a 76ers defense that has been playing well recently.

The Nets' defense has struggled this year. They are 16th in scoring defense, at 113.2 points per game, 29th in field goal defense, 48.6%, and 26th in three-point defense, 37.6%. Nic Claxton has been a beast down low for the Nets. He leads the team in rebounding, at 7.6 per game, and in blocks, at 1.1 per game. Finally, Russell leads the team with 1.5 steals per game. The Nets have struggled on defense, but they get a solid matchup against a 76ers offense that has not been all that special in their own right. They are playing better with their stars healthy, so they could offer a big challenge in this game against Brooklyn.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The 76ers' offense has struggled this year and fallen off a cliff from last year. They are 27th in scoring at 107.2 points per game, 25th in field goal percentage at 44.7% from the field, and 25th in three-point shooting at 33.8% from behind the arc. Five players on the 76ers average over double digits in scoring, with Tyrese Maxey leading at 25.5 points per game. Joel Embiid is just behind him at 24.1 points per game. He also leads the team in assists with 5.4 per game. They should have their stars available in this game against Boston despite Joel Embiid being listed as questionable. This offense should look great with Embiid, Paul George, and Maxey all available against the Nets.

Final 76ers-Nets Prediction & Pick

The 76ers are playing much better and should win and cover this game. The Nets are struggling, and they don't have much to like in this game, especially with Cameron Johnson out. The 76ers are healthier and playing better. Trust the 76ers on the road to bounce back and win and cover.

Final 76ers-Nets Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -7.5 (-110)