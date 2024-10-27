ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It’s opening week in the NBA and we have a tilt between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Indiana Pacers to end the first week of the NBA season. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers (0-2) face off against the Indiana Pacers (1-1) on Sunday, October 27, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The 76ers are looking to bounce back after a tough start to the season, struggling with offensive consistency and defensive lapses. Key players like Joel Embiid and Paul George will be out yet again as the remainder of the 76ers will need to step up in their absence. Meanwhile, the Pacers aim to capitalize on their home court advantage, showcasing a potent offense led by Tyrese Haliburton. Expect a high-scoring affair, as both teams have shown the ability to put up points, making this an exciting matchup for fans and analysts alike.

Here are the 76ers-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Pacers NBA Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +8 (-110)

Moneyline: +245

Indiana Pacers: -8 (-110)

Moneyline: -300

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs Pacers

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Philadelphia 76ers are poised to secure their first win of the season against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, despite their 0-2 start. While the absence of Joel Embiid remains a concern, the 76ers have shown flashes of offensive prowess, particularly through Kelly Oubre Jr., who’s averaging an impressive 24.5 points per game. The Sixers’ veteran leadership, with players like Kyle Lowry contributing 4.0 assists per game, will be crucial in orchestrating their offense against the Pacers’ defense, which has allowed 116.0 points per game this season. Additionally, Andre Drummond’s presence on the boards, pulling down 11.0 rebounds per game, gives Philadelphia a significant advantage in second-chance opportunities and controlling the paint.

The Pacers, coming off a disappointing 123-98 loss to the Knicks, are struggling to find consistency, especially with Tyrese Haliburton’s recent shooting woes. While Bennedict Mathurin has been a bright spot off the bench, the 76ers’ defensive strategy, anchored by Drummond’s shot-blocking ability, should be able to contain Indiana’s offensive threats3. Furthermore, the Pacers’ home court advantage at Gainbridge Fieldhouse may be neutralized by their recent form, having lost five of their last six NBA outings2. With the 76ers hungry for their first win and boasting a more experienced roster, they are well-positioned to exploit the Pacers’ vulnerabilities and come away with a victory on Sunday.

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Indiana Pacers are primed to secure a victory against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, showcasing their offensive prowess and home-court advantage. Led by the dynamic Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers boast the NBA’s most potent offense, averaging an impressive 106.5 points per game. Haliburton’s exceptional playmaking skills, evidenced by his league-leading 12.5 assists per game and 49.6% assist percentage, have been instrumental in elevating the entire team’s performance1. His ability to create opportunities for teammates while maintaining a low turnover rate will be crucial in breaking down the 76ers’ defense.

The Pacers’ three-point shooting prowess, attempting an average of 41 three-pointers in their recent games, poses a significant threat to Philadelphia’s perimeter defense. With Myles Turner anchoring the paint and contributing 3.5 blocks per game, Indiana’s interior defense should be able to contain the 76ers’ frontcourt3. Additionally, the Pacers’ home-court advantage at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, combined with their fast-paced style of play, is likely to overwhelm a Philadelphia team that has struggled to find its rhythm early in the season. The 76ers’ 0-2 start and defensive inconsistencies make them vulnerable to Indiana’s high-octane offense, setting the stage for the Pacers to capitalize and secure a convincing win.

Final 76ers-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Indiana Pacers are set to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, leveraging their home-court advantage at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Despite a recent loss to the New York Knicks, the Pacers possess a potent offense led by Tyrese Haliburton, who aims to bounce back after a rough shooting night. With Myles Turner anchoring the defense and Bennedict Mathurin providing scoring off the bench, Indiana’s depth and versatility will be crucial against a shorthanded 76ers team missing stars like Joel Embiid and Paul George.

Philadelphia has struggled to find its rhythm early in the season, suffering two consecutive losses. While Kelly Oubre Jr. has emerged as a scoring threat, the 76ers’ lack of consistent offensive production and defensive lapses make them vulnerable. The Pacers have won 11 of their last 13 home games, and their ability to exploit Philadelphia’s weaknesses will likely lead to a close victory by at least three points. Expect Indiana to capitalize on their strengths and secure a much-needed win in this Eastern Conference matchup and cover the spread at home.

Final 76ers-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -8 (-110), Over 227 (-110)