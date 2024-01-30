A tantalizing showdown on the NBA hardwood is in store on Monday as the Philadelphia 76ers head out west to take on the Golden State Warriors. Join us for our NBA odds series where our 76ers-Warriors prediction and pick will be revealed.

Recently coming up short against the Denver Nuggets despite a valiant effort, the Sixers will face off with the Portland Trail Blazers before a prime-tight tilt with the Warriors. Overall, Philly is a combined 29-15 including a 12-9 mark on the road. As it stands, Philadelphia also sits in the third-place spot out in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors were just a part of one of the more entertaining games of the NBA season in a double-overtime defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers. While it was another epic battle between the Warriors and Lakers, the loss puts Golden State at 19-24 overall and are well outside the playoff picture in the Western Conference. With the trade deadline quickly approaching, is the Warriors' historic dynasty over as we know it?

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Warriors Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +134

Golden State Warriors: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

How to Watch 76ers vs. Warriors

Time: 10:00 ET/7:00 PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Without a doubt, there were plenty of rumblings around the league following Joel Embiid's last-second decision to sit out against the world-champion Denver Nuggets, but the organization swears that the swelling within the reigning MVP's knee is serious enough to miss out on some pivotal matchups. Whether or not Embiid suits up for play against the Blazers remains to be seen, but he will be needed against the Warriors on the road where Golden State still holds a strong home-court advantage despite their losing ways.

In addition to finding a way to get the NBA's leading-scorer at 36 points per game back in the starting lineup, the Sixers will also need to make it a priority to dig deep in critical moments with this contest serving as the second of a back-to-back. When having no rest this season, the Sixers are an even 4-4 up to this point. Clearly, there will be moments where the Sixers will be fatigued in this one, but they cannot let that get the best of them. Altogether, Philadelphia must fight through the exhaustion by finding high-percentage looks on offense and by putting forth phenomenal effort on the defensive end of the court.

Ideally, the 76ers also hold a considerable advantage at the free-throw line. Through the first 44 games of the season, Philly has connected on an impressive 83% of their free-throw attempts from the charity stripe. When push comes to shove, be on the lookout for the Sixers

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win

Indeed, the time is now for the Warriors to make a stand. Although the Warriors have shown flashes at times, especially with the play of Stephen Curry, this season has still been a major flop, to say the least.

Obviously, the panic button on Golden State's season has been pressed in a big way, and with the Warriors currently sitting a full three games back of the final Play-In Tournament spot out west, this squad officially has their backs up against the wall.

With the home crowd expected to be at a feverish pitch especially if Embiid decides to suit up, there is no question that the Warriors will need to get off to a quick start following the opening tipoff.

Furthermore, the offense certainly hasn't been an issue for this team. Instead, Golden State has been close to horrendous defensively. With the Warriors and their shooting prowess doing everything it can to keep this team in games, the defense is often non-existent as they surrender on average 118.5 points per game. Believe it or not, but this is simply not going to cut it if Golden State wants to defend their home court with a spread-covering victory. The Sixers can undoubtedly get hot from the floor in the blink of an eye, so stringing together stops and even forcing turnovers will need to be the name of the game for a reeling Warriors crew.

Final 76ers-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The huge question mark surrounding Joel Embiid's playing could end up being the ultimate difference-maker in this one, but at the end of the day, the 76ers are the far superior team compared to the Warriors. It's as simple as that.

Final 76ers-Warriors Prediction & Pick: 76ers +3.5 (-110)