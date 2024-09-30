Traveling is a violation in basketball when a player takes more than two steps without dribbling. At least, it's supposed to be. But despite being called as low as amateur ranks, even the referees in the NBA fail to call the violation at times. Here's a look at the nine worst travels that were never called in the NBA.

9. Paolo Banchero travels before game-winner

Paolo Banchero is one of the biggest stars for the Orlando Magic. In fact, he has won plenty of games for them. However, in this case, before making the game-winning basket over the Bulls in 2023, it appears that Banchero traveled, which the referees failed to see. The Magic superstar however did convert a tough shot, nonetheless. With a no-call, the Magic took the win.

8. Dirk Nowitzki plays hopscotch

Dirk Nowitzki revolutionized the stretch big. However, even the German power forward was guilty of traveling on several occasions. In fact, while setting up position on the post, Nowitzki shuffled his feet several times without getting caught by the referees. Crazy enough, the referees missed a total of seven steps.

7. Trae Young casually resets

The Miami Heat have made life difficult for Trae Young on several occasions. In fact, it seems like the referees pitied the Atlanta Hawks star by giving him a free pass to commit a travel violation and a double-dribble violation altogether without getting the whistle. Just hearing the reaction of the crowd, it was surely a big mishap for the referees.

6. Bradley Beal's drive without dribbling

Bradley Beal was a lethal scorer during his days in Washington. In a game against the Detroit Pistons, Beal managed to find an open lane to the basket until Blake Griffin shut the door. Bothered by Griffin, Beal decided not to put the shot up and walked his way around the basket before giving up the ball. However, the most surprising fact was the referees didn't call the obvious travel.

5. Nick Young's game-winning travel

Nick Young is surely one of the most polarizing players in the NBA. Although he was part of the Lakers' forgettable rebuilding chapter, Young did have his memorable moment in a Purple and Gold uniform by sinking a game winner over the Thunder.

In the confusing sequence that saw him intercept his teammate's pass, Young did make some extra steps, which the NBA admitted to later. Given that the result remained, it was a crucial call that the refs missed, which was a sigh of relief for Laker fans.

4. Tyler Herro's travel to seal the game

Speaking of a sigh of relief, there's no doubt that Miami Heat fans felt the same way when Tyler Herro had the ball in the final seconds of a tied game against the Sacramento Kings in 2022. In an isolation play, after faking his defender, Herro appeared to make an extra hop step, which should have been called for a travel, based on reports.

The missed call by the officials paved the way for Herro to sink the game-winning three. It was definitely a rough night for the Kings.

3. Corey Brewer's six-step travel on the fastbreak

Corey Brewer could undoubtedly score. But with the Minnesota Timberwolves holding a commanding lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019, the referees were so relaxed that Brewer escaped with a six-step uncontested dunk on a breakaway. But even with the game decided, that wasn't a valid excuse for the referees to let Brewer go unpunished.

2. Paul George takes seven steps

Whenever Paul George is on a fastbreak, the opposing team must always watch out for an incoming highlight reel. But while the Memphis Grizzlies were bracing for a thunderous dunk, they probably scratched their heads on how George was able to get away with seven steps before throwing down a slam dunk. In fact, former teammate Patrick Beverley couldn't stay silent on the play.

1. Kendrick Perkins' nine-step travel at the post

While Kendrick Perkins loves sharing his insights as an analyst today, the NBA champion used to play for a handful of legitimate playoff contenders in his prime. But while Perkins seems to get away with making the wildest NBA claims, back in the day, he used to escape getting called for traveling violations.

When he was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Perkins made nine steps at the top of the key in a game against the Miami Heat. For his actions, Perkins easily made the Shaqtin-a-Fool highlight reel.