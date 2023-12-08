One year ago, WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention through a high-profile U.S.-Russia prisoner swap.

It's been one year since WNBA star Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury was released from detention in Russia. The imprisonment of the two-time Olympic gold medalist was a high-profile case that captured international attention. Here's a detailed look at the key events that unfolded during her detention, via T.J. Quinn of ESPN.

Early 2022: Rising tensions and arrest

In early 2022, as tensions between the United States and Russia heightened over the Ukraine conflict, Griner, who played for UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason, returned to Russia. On Feb. 17, she was arrested at Sheremetyevo Airport for carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, a charge that could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. This arrest marked the beginning of a prolonged legal and diplomatic saga.

Griner's arrest was kept under wraps initially, but on March 5, Russian news agency TASS reported her detention. This public disclosure brought her case into the global spotlight, prompting reactions from the sports world, human rights organizations and political figures.

April to June 2022: Heightened diplomatic efforts

As the news of Griner’s detainment spread, diplomatic efforts to secure her release intensified. The U.S. government, including the State Department and the White House, started to actively engage in discussions with Russian authorities. During this period, the complexity of the geopolitical situation, compounded by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, made the negotiations particularly challenging.

Summer 2022: Legal proceedings begin, along with sentencing and continued negotiations

Griner’s trial officially began in July. She pleaded guilty to the charges, a move that was seen as a strategic effort to expedite the legal process and potentially open doors for a diplomatic solution. Despite her plea, the trial continued, with testimonies and legal arguments presented by both the defense and prosecution.

On Aug. 4, Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony. This harsh sentence triggered a wave of international condemnation and increased pressure on the U.S. government to negotiate her release. Behind the scenes, discussions of a potential prisoner swap involving Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout began to surface.

November and December 2022: Final stages of negotiation and prisoner swap

Negotiations between the U.S. and Russia intensified in November. Amidst these talks, Griner was transferred from the detention center to a penal colony, a move that raised concerns about her well-being and added urgency to the negotiations.

Finally, on Dec, 8, 2022, a prisoner swap was successfully executed on an airport tarmac in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Griner was exchanged for Viktor Bout, ending her nearly 10-month ordeal. The swap marked the culmination of months of diplomatic negotiations and brought relief to Brittney Griner's family, supporters, and the international community.

Griner’s return to the U.S. was met with mixed reactions. While her release was celebrated by many, discussions about the implications of the prisoner swap and the future of Americans detained abroad continued. The case also highlighted the challenges faced by athletes playing overseas and raised questions about the intersection of sports, politics and international relations.

May 2023: First game back

Brittney Griner, playing her first WNBA regular-season game in over a year following her detainment in Russia, led the Phoenix Mercury with 18 points in their loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on May 19. Griner, who shot 7-of-9, received a warm welcome from both Mercury and Sparks fans, marking a significant return to the court.