Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf has remained noncommittal on quarterback Kirk Cousins' future with the team.

Wilf has a simple stance on Cousins' contract: he has refused to look beyond the quarterback's 2023 NFL season, per PFT's Mike Florio.

“We'll leave that to (Vikings GM) Kwesi (Adofo-Mensah) and coach (Kevin O'Connell) to work through those discussions. There's always conversations on that. But our real focus is 100 percent on 2023 and getting where we need to be, and where I know we can be.”

#Vikings owner Mark Wilf, asked about Kirk Cousins future, said he’ll leave that decision to GM Kwesi Adofo Mensah and HC Kevin O'Connell. Wilf said his focus is solely on 2023 right now. Cousins is heading into the last year of his contract. pic.twitter.com/bGeq0wFzAX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 8, 2023

The 34-year-0ld Cousins enters his sixth year with the Vikings in 2023. Cousins signed a one-year, $35 million contract extension with Minnesota on March 15, 2022. If Wilf and Co. decide not to bring back Cousins in 2024, they have massive shoes to fill.

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings mutually agreed not to work on another contract extension this past spring. The Minnesota signal caller hasn't had any contract talks with the team since then. Cousins expects the two sides to resume their negotiations when his current deal expires in March 2024.

Apparently, the lack of a contract with the Vikings beyond the 2023 NFL season isn't weighing heavily on Cousins' mind. His focus is on the upcoming season and leading the Vikings to a third postseason appearance since he took over starting quarterback duties in 2018.

Kirk Cousins has thrown for 20,934 yards and 153 touchdowns in five seasons with Minnesota. The Vikings averaged nine wins per season with Cousins under center from 2018 to 2022. He led the Vikings to their first NFC North division title in six years last season.

The 2023 NFL campaign is a make-or-break season for the crafty veteran. If Cousins builds on his recent success in Minnesota,