Odell Beckham Jr. has been through a lot in his career. Last season, his resurgence with the Los Angeles Rams came to a brutal end after he suffered a torn ACL during the Super Bowl. It was one of, if not the most important moments in OBJ’s career, and for him to have to leave the biggest game of his career injured was truly a bitter end to his fairy tale.

This unfortunate turn of events took a lot from Beckham not only physically, but from a mental standpoint as well. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver recently took to Instagram to share just how hard it has been for him over the past several months:

“I can’t lie to y’all n tell u that gettin’ here was easy. After the bowl, havin’ @Zydn, battling depression, and being at such highs n lows at the same point in time put me in a really bad spot. I firmly believe that either way it goes, we have a choice in this life. U can either get up n get out of the funk or stay in it. I chose to get it out of the mud. As an athlete, I hate seeing things about “mental illness,” not to say it’s not real, but deep down inside, I believe the mind can overpower it all. We all go thru shxt. I’m here to tell u that if u feel like u can’t go anymore, GET UR ASS UP n KEEP GOIN!!!!” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj)

Beckham also shared a handful of photos of himself showing off his current physical state. The 29-year-old looks to be in great shape right now as he looks for his next team in the NFL. OBJ is now out of contract with the Rams and he is clearly doing what he can to up his stock in free agency.

Beckham also declared that he’s now “back mentally” and that the “fire that I felt dying down inside is now growin’ in a way I never could have imagined.” Needless to say, Odell Beckham Jr’s revenge tour is now in full swing.

You have to give major props to OBJ for battling through his recent adversity — and it’s not the first time. At this point, it’s hard not to root for this man.