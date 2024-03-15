A24 is coming to the big screens… I mean BIG screens. Several of the studio's films will be released on IMAX screens on a monthly basis continuing into 2025, IndieWire reported.
The indie studio is collaborating with IMAX and will start with its release of Alex Garland's 2014 film Ex Machina on March 27. It will be followed by Ari Aster's 2018 movie Hereditary on April 24. On May 22, it will be the Safdie Brothers' 2019 film Uncut Gems.
Indie A24 goes IMAX
The IMAX screening of Ex Machina will also feature a sneak peek of Garland's next A24 movie, Civil War. The film will also open on IMAX on April 12.
A24's other movies set for IMAX screens haven't been announced, but the studio has more than 140 feature films that may end up part of the monthly screenings.
This isn't the first time the studio has partnered with the IMAX. Most recently, A24 released the remastered concert film by the Talking Heads, Stop Making Sense. The movie included all of the band's four members, reuniting them for the first time in more than two decades.
Films such as 2021's The Tragedy of Macbeth starring Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, last year's Beau is Afraid and A24's most famous movie to date, the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once had limited IMAX engagements. Most recently, IMAX also held a live event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pi, Darren Aronofsky's movie released in 1998.
The monthly screenings will be at more than 300 IMAX locations in the US as well as select locations globally.
For IMAX, Paul Thomas Anderson's next film with Warner Bros. starring Leonardo DiCaprio will be released in its theaters in August 2025.
For A24, Aster is about to start production for his fourth film for the studio. The movie is billed as a contemporary Western titled Eddington which is set to star Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Austin Butler and Emma Stone.
It's a great idea for the independent studio to partner with IMAX. Most A24 fans seem to be cinephiles who won't balk at the premium ticket price so they can watch movies on the largest screen they can. IMAX has a proven track record of boosting a film's box office with screenings for big movies such as Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two as well as smaller projects like The Boy and the Heron.