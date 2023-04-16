New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone believes that starting pitcher Gerrit Cole will one day have his name enshrined in Cooperstown.

Cole bolstered his early resume for the 2023 American League Cy Young Award in the Yankees’ 2-0 home win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. The Yankees hurler pitched a shutout, and he tallied at least 10 strikeouts in a game for the second time this season. He also moved into a tie with Ron Guidry (23) for the most 10-plus strikeout games in Yankees franchise history.

During his postgame press conference, Boone took some time to laud Cole, who managed to log an astounding 18 swings and misses on the day. Boone also touched on the right-hander’s odds for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

“He’s great, he’s a great pitcher,” Boone said following the Yankees’ series finale victory over the Twins. “I believe [he’s] gonna end up in Cooperstown one day.”

Cole has been putting together a promising resume for the Baseball Hall of Fame. He boasts a career 3.21 ERA, and he is on the doorstep of reaching 2,000 strikeouts. He has also finished in the top five in the voting for the American League Cy Young Award four times.

Cole, who currently sports a 0.95 ERA this season, is scheduled to next start for the Yankees in their home matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.