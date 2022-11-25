Published November 25, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers face a do-or-die game when they go to Philadelphia to face the high-flying Eagles Sunday night. The team got some encouraging news as both running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Allen Lazard were off the latest injury report.

That means the Packers will have a stronger group of skill-position players to work with Aaron Rodgers than was anticipated earlier in the week.

Jones had shin and glute injuries that were listed earlier in the week, but he is likely to have a very heavy workload against the Eagles. The Packers were able to defeat the Cowboys two weeks ago, and they would like another victory over a strong NFC East team

Lazard had been on the injury list with a shoulder problem throughout much of the week. Since his name was removed from the injury list, he should be able to make a key contribution to Green Bay’s offensive game plan.

Jones has rushed for 778 yards and 2 touchdowns this season while building a 5.4 yards per carry average. He has also caught 40 passes for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns while being targeted 49 times.

The Packers need Lazard to have a big game if they are going to have a chance against the 9-1 Eagles. Lazard has caught 38 passes for 529 yards and 5 touchdowns. Rodgers has targeted Lazard 66 times this season.

The Packers have dropped 6 of 7 games after starting the year with a 3-1 record. While they are 5 games behind the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings, they could work their way back into a playoff position if they can close the regular season on a hot streak.