Published November 24, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Heading into Week 12, Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers find themselves at 4-7 and third in the NFC North.

Up to this point in the season, the Packers have played far below expectations. As they have struggled, many have questioned the future of this team.

On Thursday, Aaron Jones spoke on the current status of this team, and how the season has looked so far. He made it clear that this team needs to be in win-now mode, and that any loss could effectively end their year.

Via USA Today’s Ryan Wood:

Aaron Jones says Packers season is sudden death here on out: “There’s no more room for error. We did it to ourselves, but we know that. So now we feel like it’s time to put it all together. We’ve been saying it for a while, but now there’s no choice but to put it all together.”

Jones himself has put together a strong campaign in 2022. On the ground, he has rushed for 778 yards and two touchdowns on 143 carries. He has added 40 receptions for 248 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air.

But even with Aaron Jones finding success this season, the rest of the Packers have struggled to play at that level. Instead, the team has underperformed nearly across the board, ultimately leading to their losing record.

In the coming weeks, the Packers will take on several tough teams. This includes the Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins. They also have two must-win games against division rivals the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions.

If Aaron Jones and the Packers hope to make a playoff, things will drastically have to change for this team. And that will have to happen now.