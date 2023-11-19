The Green Bay Packers have a home game against the Los Angeles “Super” Chargers this weekend at home before taking on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving in Motown.

The Packers will have to deal with a fired up Justin Herbert, who talked about how hyped he is to visit Lambeau Field this weekend. A Super Bowl winning offensive lineman who helped pave the way for Aaron Rodgers and others' success in Green Bay, Bryan Bulaga, retired recently as a member of the franchise.

Now, Bulaga's longtime teammate David Bakhtiari is speaking out on an aspect of football fandom few ever thought he would: his frustration with watching the college game.

According to Bakhtiari, college football is difficult to watch and he is generally not a fan of it, which prompted several reactions from fans on X.

Bakhtiari played his college ball at Colorado University in Boulder, Colorado, where Deion Sanders is currently attempting to revive a once-proud program.

The Buffaloes were immolated on the road against the Washington State Cougars this past weekend by a final score of 56-14.

Perhaps Bakhtiari sees similar problems in his Buffaloes that Coach Matt LaFleur and the rest of the Packers see in their current team, which currently has a 3-6 record and is going up against a 4-5 Chargers team.

“When you’re the best left tackle in football it must be hard to watch all these others do it less well,” one fan said.

“Couldn't have said it better myself,” Bakhtiari appeared to respond to the comment.

Eager to keep the banter about college football alive, Bakhtiari continued.

“You're blinded by your love for football in general. Wake up sheeple!” Bakhtiari said in the comments section with a hint of jest.

“Must be watching Illinois-Iowa,” another fan said.

It's been a rough year for football in the state of Wisconsin, with the home state Wisconsin Badgers just 5-5 on the year and trailing to the Nebraska Cornhuskers as of Saturday night.

The Packers vs. Chargers game kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday.

 