The New York Yankees completed their main offseason objective in re-signing Aaron Judge on Wednesday morning after a drawn out free agency saga. After false reports came out on Tuesday night saying that Judge intended to sign with the San Francisco Giants, the Yankees swooped in for the kill and signed Judge to a nine-year, $360 million deal.

Judge looks likely to spend his entire career with the Yankees now, and it’s led some to wonder whether or not he could be given the captain title of the team heading into the 2023 season. New York’s general manager Brian Cashman, who was also re-signed to a four-year deal earlier this week, said that he doesn’t have control over that decision, but would support it if it were to be made.

Via Bryan Hoch:

“Any decision to name Aaron Judge captain will have to come from Hal Steinbrenner, who has said it will be ‘a conversation.’ George Steinbrenner named Derek Jeter captain in 2003.”

Via Bryan Hoch:

“Brian Cashman: ‘Any time [naming Aaron Judge captain] is a decision they want to make, I support that decision 110 percent.'”

This is a bit of an interesting update from Cashman, as it shows that there is legit consideration for Judge to be named the captain of the Yankees. Naming a captain in the MLB is optional, and it’s something that not many teams do nowadays.

But with Judge committing the rest of his career to New York, the Yankees could opt to break out the special title for their star player to show how grateful they are for him sticking around. Nothing is official here, but it will be interesting to keep an eye on this before the start of the 2023 season.