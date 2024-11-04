Aaron Judge's wife is Samantha Bracksieck. Judge is the star outfielder for the New York Yankees. He is heavily favored to win his second American League MVP after a dominant season leading the Yankees to the best record in the AL. The Yankees reached the World Series for the first time in 15 years but lost in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Judge is a six-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger Award winner who broke the AL single-season home run record in 2022. After his historic season, Judge signed a nine-year, $360 million contract with the Yankees, which has helped Judge build a net worth of $50 million. However, let's get to know Aaron Judge’s wife Samantha Bracksieck.

Who is Aaron Judge's wife Samantha Bracksieck?

Samantha Bracksieck and Aaron Judge have been completely private on social media about their relationship. So we will dive into their journey as far as we can. Before that, let’s learn more about Samantha Bracksieck.

Samantha Bracksieck was born on August 12, 1993, in San Joaquin, California, to Gregory Alan Bracksieck and Karen Bracksieck. She has two brothers, Greg and Joseph, and one sister, Kristine. Aside from that, there is not that much information on her early life.

As for her relationship with the MLB All-Star, they both went to the same high school at Linden High School. Afterward, Samantha Bracksieck and Aaron Judge attended Fresno State together.

There is no indication on when the couple started dating, but it is believed that they are high school sweethearts.

Additionally, there were rumors that Bracksieck and Judge broke it off in 2016, right before he got his break in the major leagues. After three years, though, they supposedly reconnected as they went on a trip to London in 2019. Aside from that, both of them have managed to keep their relationship away from the public eyes.

Samantha Bracksieck's arrest for DUI

Unfortunately, unwanted attention shined upon the couple in 2020 after cops pulled over Samantha Bracksieck in Scottsdale, Arizona, as she was driving with her headlights off and going 10 miles per hour over the speed limit. She then later admitted that she had wine at Mastro’s Steakhouse before driving.

TMZ Sports reported that police body cam video recorded her namedropping the Yankees’ right fielder in an attempt to get out of the situation.

“Do you know who my boyfriend is?!” Samantha said at one point during the arrest. “My boyfriend is not in a spot where I should be, like, having this happen.” “He's like a public figure. So, like, me being arrested for, like, having two glasses of wine is not OK.” Samantha added.

Samantha Bracksieck was hit with five charges, including extreme DUI as she had a blood alcohol concentration between .15 to .19.

The charges were dropped, including the extreme DUI, after she pleaded guilty. She was supposed to spend 10 days in jail, but the plea deal suspended nine of them. In the plea deal Bracksieck agreed to attend alcohol abuse screening and complete any recommended treatments. On top of that, she agreed to pay a fine of $2,000.

Despite that, Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck kept going strong. She is a prominent figure and of the favorites among the New York Yankees WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends).

After the Yankees’ loss against the White Sox on August 13, 2021, the wives and girlfriends of the players were celebrating the birthday of Samantha Bracksieck on a bus filled with balloons and presents.

Aaron Judge marries Samantha Bracksieck

Rumors eventually swirled regarding Judge and Bracksieck’s relationship as she sported a diamond ring in June 2021 while at a Yankees game.

On December 11, 2021, Aaron Judge married Samantha Bracksieck in a private ceremony held at Montage Kapalua Bay in Maui, Hawaii, with only a handful of family and the couple’s closest friends invited as guests.

Of course, congratulations are in order for the long-time partners who are now newlyweds. Despite all of the commotion that they encountered in 2020, it all ended in happiness as they have tied the knot and are now looking ahead to their future together. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Aaron Judge's wife Samantha Bracksieck.