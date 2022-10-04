Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he was named the Rookie of the Year and while finishing second in voting for the American League Most Valuable Player award. Currently, he is a four-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner who just broke the American League single-season home run record. However, in this article, we will be talking about his better half — Aaron Judge’s wife, Samantha Bracksieck.

Aaron Judge’s wife: Samantha Bracksieck

Samantha Bracksieck and Aaron Judge have been completely private on social media about their relationship. So, we will dive into their journey as far as we can. Before that, let’s learn more about Samantha Bracksieck.

Samantha Bracksieck was born on August 12, 1993, in San Joaquin, California, to Gregory Alan Bracksieck and Karen Bracksieck. She has two brothers, Greg and Joseph, and one sister, Kristine.

Aside from that, there is not that much information on her early life.

As for her relationship with the MLB All-Star, they both went to the same high school at Linden High School. Afterward, Samantha Bracksieck and Aaron Judge attended California State University, Fresno (Fresno State) together.

A throwback can’t get much better than this one of Aaron Judge and his now wife Samantha Bracksieck back in college pic.twitter.com/dCygwTzQF4 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) December 13, 2021

There is no indication on when the couple started dating, but it is believed that they are high school sweethearts.

Additionally, there were rumors that Bracksieck and Judge broke it off in 2016, right before he got his break in the major leagues. After three years, though, they supposedly reconnected as they were seen together during a trip to London in 2019.

Aside from that, both of them have managed to keep their relationship away from the public eyes.

Unfortunately, unwanted attention shined upon the couple in 2020 after Samantha Bracksieck was pulled over by the cops in Scottsdale, Arizona, as she was driving with her headlights off and going 10 miles per hour over the speed limit. She then later admitted that she had wine at Mastro’s Steakhouse before driving.

As reported by TMZ Sports , she was caught in the body cam video namedropping the Yankees’ right fielder in an attempt to get out of the situation.

“Do you know who my boyfriend is?!” Samantha said at one point during the arrest. “My boyfriend is not in a spot where I should be, like, having this happen.” “He’s like a public figure. So, like, me being arrested for, like, having two glasses of wine is not OK.” Samantha added.

Samantha Bracksieck was hit with 5 charges, including extreme DUI as she had a blood alcohol concentration between .15 to .19.

The charges were dropped, including the extreme DUI, after she pleaded guilty. She was supposed to spend 10 days in jail, but the nine were suspended after the plea deal. Samantha Bracksieck was instead ordered to attend alcohol abuse screening and complete any recommended treatments. On top of that, she was ordered to pay a fine of $2,000.

Despite that, Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck kept going strong. She is a prominent figure and of the favorites among the New York Yankees WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends).

After the Yankees’ loss against the White Sox on August 13, 2021, it was seen that the wives and girlfriends of the players were celebrating the birthday of Samantha Bracksieck on a bus filled with balloons and presents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SideAction (@sideactionhq)

Rumors eventually swirled regarding Judge and Bracksieck’s relationship as she was seen sporting a diamond ring in June 2021 while at a Yankees game.

On December 11, 2021, Aaron Judge married Samantha Bracksieck in a private ceremony held at Montage Kapalua Bay in Maui, Hawaii, with only a handful of family and the couple’s closest friends were invited as guests.

Of course, congratulations are in order for the longtime partners who are now newlyweds. Despite all of the commotion that they encountered in 2020, it all ended in happiness as they have tied the knot and are now looking ahead to their future together.

Aside from his wedding, New York Yankees fans are in for a treat after Aaron Judge claims that he wants to be with the Yankees for the rest of his career , though there’s still concern he’ll leave this offseason. After passing on an extension with New York prior to the 2022 season, his value has skyrocketed with his MVP-caliber and record-setting play. Spotrac estimates his market value at eight years and over $305 million.