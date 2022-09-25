Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers go to Florida this week to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Packers are coming off a great victory in Week 2 and will face an unbeaten Tampa Bay team. Here are our Aaron Rodgers Week 3 predictions as he faces a strong Buccaneers team.

Following a lopsided season-opening defeat to the Minnesota Vikings, the Packers regrouped and pounced on the Chicago Bears in Week 2. Aaron Rodgers and the offense were much more in control, but far from complete. Meanwhile, the defense had a balanced approach that hampered the Vikings’ momentum.

The next test will be against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Needless to say, this is going to be much tougher.

Tampa Bay is 2-0 on the road, with victories in Dallas and New Orleans. Todd Bowles’ defense has been as excellent as expected, allowing just 13 points in two games. Rodgers and the offense will surely face an uphill battle here.

With that in mind, here are our three bold predictions for Aaron Rodgers in the Packers’ Week 3 game against the Buccaneers.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

The difference between Brady and Rodgers: — 6x Champion

— 4x SB MVP

— 5x Pro Bowl

— 4x Yards Leader

— 3x TD Leader

— 2x OPOY

— 1x All-Pro A hall of fame career on itself. @PointsBetUSA pic.twitter.com/ltvHjAWuwp — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 25, 2022

3. Aaron Rodgers has a new top target

Even before the season began, the Green Bay Packers’ wide receiver issues were well-documented. Losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling was always going to be difficult for the club. However, no one, not even Aaron Rodgers, could have predicted that Green Bay’s receiving room would be so constrained this early in the season.

Over the first two games, veteran Sammy Watkins took on the mantle of WR1. Now he won’t be around, and not just for Week 3, mind you. Watkins will be out for at least four weeks and maybe even longer. Combined with Randall Cobb and Christian Watson’s injuries, Watkins’ absence places the Packers’ Week 3 game against the Buccaneers at risk.

Green Bay’s lack of talent and depth at receiver obviously presents more challenges for Rodgers. Allen Lazard must step up to become Rodgers’ new top deep target. Lazard was uninspired in his first game back against the Bears, though, finishing with two catches for 13 yards. He did have one touchdown, but Rodgers will need more from him against the Buccaneers.

2. Sacks, sacks and more sacks!

Over the first two games of the 2022 NFL season, Aaron Rodgers has been sacked 3.5 times per contest. He may have to buckle up, though, as the Buccanneers have one of the most dangerous pass-rush groups this season.

Entering Week 3, the Buccs are averaging 5.0 sacks per game. You can already imagine Rodgers twisting and turning at night just thinking about that, right? So far, leading the Buccanneers’ pass rush has been Devin White with 3 sacks, Shaquil Barrett with 2 sacks and Vita Vea with 1.5 sacks.

Those are tough matchups for the Packers offensive line. Sure, David Bakhtiari might finally debut this season, but even if he returns, will he be at 100%?

Regardless, Aaron Rodgers will just have to brace for more sacks in Week 3.

1. Aaron Rodgers records 230+ yards and 1 TD

Aside from Rodgers’ arm, the Packers have a couple of dangerous weapons in the backfield. Chicago’s defense found that out last Sunday night when running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon combined for over 200 yards rushing at 5.8 yards per carry.

In between running attacks, Rodgers showed off his arm with a perfectly placed 55-yard bomb to Watkins while distributing the ball to eight different pass-catchers. Some of those passes were pretty amazing, like one to Jones, who should only blossom for a passing game in a post-Adams world. Both RBs will likely need to double-up as receivers given the depleted wideout corps Rodgers will work with.

Having said that, the Packers’ passing game is still growing and is unlikely to be ready for the upcoming test. Truthfully, it’s extremely difficult to win major games in the NFL without consistent timing, protection and finishing in the passing game. Yes, that’s even with Aaron Rodgers under center.

Considering everything, Rodgers should still have an okay outing. Put him down for more than 230 yards total and one touchdown pass. Anything more would be a welcome bonus. Not that it would be enough to win, of course. The Buccanneers will take this on their home field.