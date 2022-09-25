The Green Bay Packers wide receiver problems have been well-documented even before the start of the season. Losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling was always going to hurt the team at some point. However, no one, not even Aaron Rodgers, could’ve expected Green Bay’s receiving room to be this hampered this early into the season.

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers lost WR Sammy Watkins for the season due to injury. That, along with injuries to Randall Cobb and Christian Watson, put the Packers’ Week 3 tilt against the Buccaneers in jeopardy. A few hours before the start of the game, the Packers got yet another mixed bag with regards to their wide receivers. (via Adam Schefter)

Packers’ WR Randall Cobb, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an illness, is likely to play vs. the Buccaneers; however rookie WR Christian Watson, listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, is unlikely to play, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2022

The Packers’ decision to not go for the big-time wide receivers in free agency might come back to haunt them now. With Watkins out for the season, Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay will likely rely on training camp standout Romeo Doubs more.

The Packers started off the season on the wrong foot, losing in humiliating fashion to hated rivals Minnesota Vikings. They did bounce back in Week 2, but it was against a young Bears team that have clear holes on both sides. Now, they’ll be facing a true contender in Tampa Bay without two of the most important weapons.

This season may very well be Aaron Rodgers’ final go-around as a Packers quarterback. Can Green Bay send off their legendary quarterback with a bang, or will their offseason decisions haunt them yet again? A win against Tom Brady and the Bucs will be great for their chances this year.