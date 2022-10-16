Aaron Rodgers reveals what Green Bay must do to fix offense after loss to Jets

The Green Bay Packers have fallen to 3-3 and have lost back-to-back games to the New York Giants and the New York Jets. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers never takes kindly to less-than-stellar efforts by his team, and he is quite upset with the current state of the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers asked what this offense needs: “Simpler. Simpler. Simplify some things.” What needs to be simpler? “All of it.” — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 16, 2022

The idea of the Packers losing to both New York teams appeared ridiculous at the start of the season since Green Bay was one of the favorites in the NFC and little was expected of either the Giants or Jets. Rodgers believes that the Packers are making things difficult on themselves by making matters much too complicated.

When the Packer have an edge on talent, Rodgers wants to see the Packers with a more direct approach by simply playing to their strengths.

The Packers don’t have the skills at the wideout position that they did in past years after trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, but Green Bay has a pair of talented running backs in AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones. Rodgers has advocated using both players in the passing game in addition to their contributions on the ground.

Rodgers completed 26 of 41 passes for 246 yards with 1 touchdown against the Jets. While he did not throw an interception, Rodgers fumbled twice and New York recovered one of those miscues.

The Jets put pressure on Rodgers throughout the game, and they sacked him four times. Simplifying things would include plays that don’t take as long to develop and would enable Rodgers to get rid of the ball quickly.

The Packers are two games behind the division-leading Minnesota Vikings, and they will have a chance to get back on the winning track in a Week 7 road game against the Washington Commanders.