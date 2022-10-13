Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Jets

The Green Bay Packers Week 6 matchup with the New York Jets became a must-win game for Aaron Rodgers and company the second the clock his zero against the New York Giants in London. Ahead of this Packers-Jets contest, we’ll be making some bold Packers Week 6 predictions.

The Packers are now 3-2 and have fallen a game behind the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North and two games behind the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title race. The offense still isn’t clicking post-Davante Adams, and Rodgers has yet to throw for more than 255 yards in a game. This is an inter-conference matchup with the Jets, but it is still incredibly crucial.

The Jets are a surprise in the AFC this season. After a 1-2 start with Joe Flacco under center, Zach Wilson has the team moving in the right direction. The defense is an excellent unit, and the offense is figuring it out enough to win games.

A win for the Packers this week, and the needle will be pointing in the right direction. A loss means it’s getting close to panic time in Wisconsin, even if Rodgers tells us all to R-E-L-A-X. With that in mind, here are four bold Packers Week 4 predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

4. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon vs. Breece Hall and Michael Carter is the marquee matchup

The Packers-Jets game feature two of the best running back tandems in the game right now with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon on one side, and rookie Breece Hall and Michael Carter on the other.

Jones and Dillion have combined for 802 all-purpose yards this season, and Hall and Carter have 744. Neither the Packers nor the Jets have a stacked wide receiver corps or quarterbacks who’ve shown the ability this season to win the game with their arms alone. So, much of this game will come down to the running backs.

Jones and Dillon have the experience, the proven track record, and the better offensive line in front of them. With David Bakhtiari hopefully getting back to being a full-time player, the Packers backs have a real chance to control this game.

The argument for Hall and Carter on the other side is that they both — and especially Hall — are ascending young players, so we don’t know high their ceiling is yet. If the Jets’ rookie runner from Iowa State is on his way to being a Saquon Barkley-type player, the Packers could be in trouble with how much trouble the Giants back gave them last week.

3. 3rd-down makes the difference in the game

Third down is the money down in pro football, and last week, the Packers were bad on 3rd-down while the Giants were good and that made the difference in the game. The Packers were 4-of-10, and their opponents were 6-of-11. That gave the ball back to the Giants in the second half and allowed them to make their comeback.

The Jets weren’t great on 3rd-down last week (5-of-11) against the Dolphins, but they didn’t need to be in their 40-17 win.

The bold Packers Week 6 prediction here is that whichever team wins the 3rd-down battle will win the game.

Again, Aaron Rodgers has the experience and the track record here, but he doesn’t have the go-to guy in a big spot. If Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs, or even tight end Robert Tonyan can step up and be that guy in the Packers-Jets game, the Pack should win.

Right now, though, Zach Wilson has Garrett Wilson, who is the closest thing to a true No. 1 WR in this game, which should help on big 3rd-downs.

2. Aaron Rodgers is forced to pass more than in any game this season

Wink Martindale and the New York Giants did the unthinkable last week and sold out to stop (or at least slow down) the run game. He played a single high safety and dared Rodgers to beat him, and the back-to-back MVP couldn’t get it done.

This week, Rodgers heaped praise on defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence who caused havoc on the D-line, and this weekend, he’ll see a similar player in Quinnen Williams for the Jets.

With the Jets controlling the line of scrimmage, Aaron Rodgers will have to throw more than he has all year to beat the Jets. Zach Wilson should move the ball enough to put up some points, so Rodgers will have to sling it to keep pace.

Rodgers will need his first 300-yard game to beat the Jets, but with the New York pass rush and rookie Sauce Gardner covering one WR, it will be a tough ask.

1. Packers 17, Jets 20

The final bold Packers Week 6 prediction is that when the final whistle sounds on this Packers-Jets matchup, it will be panic time in Green Bay.

The Packers just can’t seem to figure things out offensively, and a Robert Saleh-led Jets defense isn’t the unit they’ll likely figure it out against.

This is by no means the end of the Packers’ season. The middle of the NFC is still relatively soft, and the season is young, so Rodgers will still have time to get his unit to gel. That said, this will be a wake-up call for the QB that he needs to get back to his MVP form quickly, or it could be a problem.