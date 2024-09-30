ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 8: Diyar Nurgozhav vs. Bartosz Szewczyk continues with a fight between Abdellah Er-Ramy and Torrez Finney in the middleweight division. Er-Ramy comes into his appearance on the Contender Series riding a six-fight winning streak meanwhile, Finney get his third shot on the Contender Series still undefeated winning all nine of his bouts. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Er-Ramy-Finney prediction and pick.

Abdellah Er-Ramy (7-1) was originally scheduled to face off against Logan Woods on this week’s episode of the Contender Series but Woods withdrew due to injury. He has won each of his last six fights with four of those six wins coming by knockout. Er-Ramy will be looking to extend his winning streak to seven in a row when he takes on Contender Series alumni Torrez Finney on Tuesday night.

Torrez Finney (9-0) is hoping the third time is the charm to impress Dana White and the matchmakers after he didn’t impress them at all in either of his two appearances on the show even though he won both fights. Finney will be looking to come out there and put a hurting on Er-Ramy in hopes of finally getting that illustrious UFC contract when he steps inside the Octagon on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Here are the Contender Series UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Abdellah Er-Ramy-Torrez Finney Odds

Abdellah Er-Ramy: +195

Torrez Finney: -260

Why Abdellah Er-Ramy Will Win

Abdellah Er-Ramy is set to make a statement against Torrez Finney in their middleweight clash on Week 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series this Tuesday. The undefeated Moroccan prospect brings a 7-1-1 record into the Octagon, showcasing a well-rounded skill set that should prove too much for Finney to handle.

Er-Ramy’s striking acumen is likely to be the key differentiator in this matchup. His crisp boxing, coupled with devastating leg kicks, will keep Finney at bay and potentially set up fight-ending combinations. While Finney has shown a penchant for wrestling, Er-Ramy’s takedown defense has been solid throughout his career. His ability to keep the fight standing will force Finney out of his comfort zone and into a striking battle he’s ill-equipped to win.

Er-Ramy’s relentless pressure and high-volume striking should wear down Finney as the fight progresses. This cardio advantage will be crucial in securing late-round dominance or even a stoppage. With five of his seven wins coming by way of knockout, Er-Ramy has demonstrated the power and precision to end fights. This finishing instinct is exactly what Dana White looks for in potential UFC signees.

While Finney brings his own set of skills to the table, Er-Ramy’s superior striking, defensive grappling, and proven ability to finish fights make him the favorite to secure both the win and a UFC contract. Expect Er-Ramy to keep the fight standing, gradually break down Finney with his striking, and potentially secure a late TKO victory in what should be an impressive Contender Series debut.

Why Torrez Finney Will Win

Torrez Finney is primed to secure a victory over Abdellah Er-Ramy in their middleweight clash on Week 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series this Tuesday. The American prospect brings a perfect 9-0 record and valuable Contender Series experience into this high-stakes bout.

Finney’s wrestling pedigree will be the key factor in this matchup. His ability to secure takedowns and control opponents on the ground has been a consistent theme throughout his career. Against Er-Ramy, who has shown vulnerabilities in takedown defense, Finney’s wrestling should prove decisive. This will be Finney’s third appearance on the Contender Series, a rare feat that speaks to his potential. This familiarity with the pressure-cooker environment gives him a significant mental edge over the debuting Er-Ramy.

With Dana White explicitly calling for more decisive performances, Finney understands the importance of securing a finish. This added motivation, combined with his improved all-around game, makes him a threat to end the fight at any moment.

While Er-Ramy brings his own set of skills to the table, Finney’s wrestling prowess, Contender Series experience, and hunger for a UFC contract make him the favorite to emerge victorious. Expect Finney to utilize his wrestling to control the fight, potentially securing a ground-and-pound TKO or a submission victory to finally punch his ticket to the UFC.

Final Abdellah Er-Ramy-Torrez Finney Prediction & Pick

These two heavy hitters will be looking to land the knockout blow as they battle it out on Tuesday night for their shot at a UFC contract. Ultimately, there is a ton of pressure on Finney’s shoulders coming into this fight as this may be his last chance to impress Dana White. While that may be a detriment to many it should actually make Finney look his best. He will come forward looking to put the pace and the pressure on Er-Ramy when he does that he will be able to land his heavy hands until he lands the takedown ending the fight with vicious ground and pound getting him out of there and finally securing his UFC contract.

Final Abdellah Er-Ramy-Torrez Finney Prediction & Pick: Torrez Finney (-260)