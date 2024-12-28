ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Abilene Christian Texas A&M prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Abilene Christian Texas A&M.

The Texas A&M Aggies have had a decent nonconference season. They lost to Oregon but beat Creighton and did not pick up any especially bad losses. They have also defeated Ohio State, Texas Tech, and Purdue, with most of those wins coming away from home. The Aggies' collection of road and neutral wins has them in a good spot relative to qualification for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. What should also really help A&M is just how stacked the SEC is. All 16 SEC teams are in the top 85 of the NET rankings. Only South Carolina is outside the top 65. When SEC teams play each other in conference action over the next two-plus months, nearly every win will be a really good win, and nearly every loss will be a loss to a good opponent. Texas A&M and a lot of other SEC teams will just need to play .500 ball, or something very close to it, to be in good shape for a March Madness berth. That's why A&M needs to make sure it does not stumble here in a buy game versus Abilene Christian. A loss here would be an immensely damaging blow to the Aggies' overall profile of results. Avoiding horrific losses is the best and surest way for A&M and other SEC teams to maximize their odds of making the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies cannot get caught looking ahead to conference play. First things first. Coach Buzz Williams' team needs to take care of business on the final weekend of 2024 before it can get excited about what 2025 might bring.

Here are the Abilene Christian-Texas A&M College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Abilene Christian-Texas A&M Odds

Abilene Christian: +23.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +2500

Texas A&M: -23.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -10000

Over: 137.5 (-115)

Under: 137.5 (-105)

How to Watch Abilene Christian vs Texas A&M

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Abilene Christian Will Cover The Spread/Win

The betting argument for taking Abilene Christian against the spread is not that complicated. A&M was a 32.5-point favorite at home against Houston Christian earlier this month, before Christmas. A&M failed to cover the spread on a day when it did not play its best basketball, especially not in the first half. The debate here isn't whether A&M is the better team; the discussion is whether A&M will be focused enough at the holiday season against a low-end opponent which does not inspire a ton of enthusiasm. If a team is going to cover a huge spread, it will need to be fully emotionally invested for the whole game. Having 10 to 15 ordinary minutes sinks a favorite's attempt to cover a massive spread. That's what happened to Texas A&M against Houston Christian. The same dynamic applies here to Abilene Christian. A&M will be looking ahead to SEC games. The Aggies won't be fully locked in against this opponent.

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread here is nine points smaller than it was for the Houston Christian game. Texas A&M has more margin for error here than it did versus Houston Christian. A 25-point win covers the spread here. Since this game is after — not before — Christmas, A&M might be more focused. That will be enough to cover the spread.

Final Abilene Christian-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to A&M but don't have a very strong opinion here. Bet at your own risk. We will pass on this one.

