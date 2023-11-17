Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman throws her hat in the ring to play M when the next James Bond is ready for casting.

During a British Vogue interview, Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman said she'd love to play M, James Bond's boss.

She revealed in the interview that she has met Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, “I know, I met [Barbara Broccoli] once. I wanted to go, ‘Can I be M?’ I must try to be cooler about it. Maybe she reads Vogue? Put that bit in.”

Colman may have a long time to wait. Broccoli told The Guardian that they are reinventing 007 and “haven't even begun” modernizing the franchise.

In Bond's 25 history, only four actors have played the MI-6 boss: Bernard Lee (1962-1979, 11 films), Robert Brown (1983-1989, 5 films), Judi Dench (1995-2015, 8 films) and Ralph Fiennes (2012-2021, 3 films).

Dench's M died in 2012's Skyfall and Fiennes' Gareth Mallory took over for her. Her M was posthumously in 2015's Spectre.

There have been no reports if a total cast overhaul will be done as part of the 007's franchise reinvention. However, Fiennes has said that he's still willing to play M and “continue training the new Bond.”

However, Colman would certainly be a good contender following both Dench and Fiennes. She has a track record of playing strong women in charge, something necessary as James Bond's boss.

Colman won an Oscar Best Actress for playing Queen Anne in 2018's The Favourite. She also received a BAFTA Best Actress in a Leading Role.

She also played Queen Elizabeth II in seasons three and four of The Crown. Colman was nominated for an Emmy Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for both seasons, and won for season 4.

And she's no stranger to the fictional MI-6: she played Agent Sonya Falsworth in Marvel's Secret Invasion.