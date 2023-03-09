Conference Championship week rolls on, as the Pitt Panthers and Duke Blue Devils will square off in the Quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum. With that said, check out our college basketball odds series which has our Pitt-Duke prediction and pick.

Pitt has turned in a solid season, going 22-10 before this quarterfinal matchup. In conference play, the Panthers have gone an impressive 14-6. After earning a bye, the Panthers defeated Georgia Tech in the second round. Head coach Jeff Capel was a long-time Duke assistant before joining the Panthers.

Duke’s first season without Mike Krzyzewski was a success, finishing the regular season at 23-8, going 14-6 in conference play. The Blue Devils ended the season on a six-game winning streak, earning a double bye for the conference tournament. Head coach Jon Scheyer did not lose a home game this season.

Here are the Pitt-Duke college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Pitt-Duke Odds

Pittsburgh Panthers: +5.5 (-102)

Duke Blue Devils: -5.5 (-120)

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pitt vs. Duke

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

Why Pitt Could Cover The Spread

The Panthers’ strong offense is led by junior forward Blake Hinson, who leads the team with 15.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Hinson has shot 43.2 percent from the field. The 23-year-old is on his third school, staring at Ole Miss before missing the previous two seasons while attending Iowa State. Jamarius Burton ranks second with 15.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game. Burton has shot 50.0 percent from the field. Guard Nelly Cummings leads the team with 4.9 assists per game, ranking third with 11.3 points per game. Greg Elliott is the fourth and final Panther in double-digits, scoring 10.7 points per game, shooting 42.3 percent from behind the three-point line.

Pitt’s offense, which ranks 26th in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom, has averaged 76.3 points per game. On defense, the Panthers have held their opponents to 69.7 points per game, yet rank 115th in adjusted defensive efficiency on KenPom.

Why Duke Could Cover The Spread

Duke’s offense is led by impressive freshman Kyle Filipowski, who has averaged 15.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, both of which lead the team. Filipowski was named the ACC Rookie of the Year and has a legitimate chance to become the national Freshman of the Year. In the regular season, the 7-footer recorded 14 double-doubles. Jeremy Roach leads the team with 3.2 assists per game, ranking second with 13.1 points per game. Roach and Filipowski are the only two Blue Devils scoring in double-digits.

Another freshman has turned in a solid campaign, as Dereck Lively II, somehow taller than Filipowski, leads the team with 2.3 blocks per game. In a limited offensive role, Lively II has shot 64.0 percent from the field. Ryan Young, a graduate transfer from Northwestern, has excelled in a limited role, ranking second with 6.2 rebounds, also scoring 7.1 points per game on 69.4 percent shooting.

Duke’s offense averages 71.8 points per game on offense, ranking 64th in adjusted offensive efficiency on KenPom. Defense has been solid for the Blue Devils, allowing just 63.8 points per game to their opponents. KenPom pegs the defense at 27th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Final Pitt-Duke Prediction & Pick

Duke is red hot entering this one, but their long layoff may bring some questions. Still, the Blue Devils will move on after this one.

Final Pitt-Duke Prediction & Pick: Duke -5.5 (-120), under 138.5 (-110)