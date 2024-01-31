The return of Stokes and Gustafson could help the Aces become a championship dynasty team.

The Las Vegas Aces, fresh off their back-to-back WNBA championship victories, are fortifying their roster by re-signing centers Kiah Stokes and Megan Gustafson to two-year contracts. Both players, pivotal in the Aces' recent success, were unrestricted free agents and will officially ink their new deals starting Thursday, when the WNBA free agency moratorium concludes.

The Aces reached deals with the two players on Wednesday, via Alexa Philippou of ESPN.

Kiah Stokes, who moved to the Aces in 2021 after beginning her career with the New York Liberty, has become an integral part of the team. The 6-foot-3 center from UConn, the 11th pick in the 2015 draft, proved her worth during the Aces' championship campaigns. Known for her rebounding, averaging 5.9 rebounds per game in 2023, and defensive skills, Stokes stepped up notably last season, starting 22 games in the absence of Candace Parker due to injury. Despite missing Game 4 of the WNBA Finals with a foot injury, her contributions were key in Las Vegas' title win over the Liberty.

Megan Gustafson, the former Naismith Player of the Year from Iowa, joins Las Vegas following stints with Dallas, Washington and Phoenix. Gustafson, who recorded career highs last season with 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game, is expected to further strengthen the Aces' already robust lineup.

With a core team comprising two-time MVP A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Alysha Clark and Kierstan Bell, Las Vegas is optimistically gearing up for a potential three-peat in 2024. The possible return of Candace Parker, alongside the renewed commitments of Stokes and Gustafson, adds depth and experience to the Aces, bolstering their chances of continuing their dominance in the league.