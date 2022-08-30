Aces’ A’ja Wilson follows in Jackie Young’s footsteps with major WNBA award

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson was named the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday, per WNBA on Twitter. Wilson becomes the first Aces player to ever win the award. She received 20 votes out of 56 sports writers and sportscasters. Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun and Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm finished in second and third place respectively.

Wilson has spent her entire 5-year career in Las Vegas with the Aces. She has always had a reputation as a strong defender. In 2018, she averaged 1.7 blocks and just under 1 steal per game. In 2020, she broke out with 2 blocks per game game and 1.2 steals per contest. A’ja Wilson added over 20 points per game for good measure.

But 2022 was one of her most well-balanced seasons. She posted a league leading 1.9 blocks per game to go along with 1.4 steals. She also ranked second in the league with 7.6 defensive rebounds per contest.

But A’ja Wilson is more than just an impressive defender. She added 19.5 points on over 50 percent shooting from the field. Wilson also shot over 37 percent from beyond the arc and over 81 percent from the free throw line.

She is a WNBA star without question. The Stars are lucky to have her on their roster.

A’ja Wilson and the Aces are aiming to win the WNBA championship this year. They are currently locked in a series against the Storm. Taking down Sue Bird in her final season will be a challenge without question. But the Aces enjoyed a terrific regular season and believe they have what it takes to win it all this year.