Usher followed through on his word for WNBA Finals MVP A'ja Wilson.

After Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces defeated the New York Liberty 3-1 to become back-to-back WNBA champions, Wilson publicly invited the 8x grammy winner to come celebrate with the Aces at their championship parade.

Usher replied to Wilson saying he couldn't make it, but extended the team an invite to his show.

“Shoutout to the defending champs, the [Las] Vegas Aces,” Usher said earlier this week. “A’ja Wilson, I got your message, I see you, I hear you… Couldn’t be at the parade, but I wanted to send this out to you to say congratulations to you and all the lovely ladies that did it again. That's right, back-to-back. Listen, I wanted to invite you to come see the show.”

Less then a week later, the Aces were seen sitting toward the front of Usher's show. Usher made the moment even more special for Wilson, sharing a one-on-one moment with the WNBA star.

Usher serenaded A’ja Wilson at his show in Las Vegas last night 😅🔥 (via @BasketbllndHugs)pic.twitter.com/OYYO4E9qbM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 28, 2023

It's been a special year for A'ja Wilson. Aside from winning a second consecutive WNBA championship, Wilson was once again one of the most dominant players across the WNBA in 2023. Not only did she win her second straight Defensive Player of the Year award, Wilson was also a top MVP contender and easily the best player throughout the WNBA playoffs.

During their postseason run, Wilson averaged 33.2 minutes, 23.8 points and 11.2 rebounds per game, including three straight playoff games with at least 30 points. In the regular season, Wilson averaged 30.7 minutes, 22.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.