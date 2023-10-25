After the Las Vegas Aces clinched their second consecutive WNBA championship, WNBA Finals MVP A'ja Wilson sent a special invite for Usher to come to their championship parade.

Wilson posted, “Hey @Usher. If ya not busy our parade is tomorrow…if ya wanna slide.”

While the 8x Grammy winner was unable to make the parade Monday, he did provide a special invitation for Wilson and the Aces.

“Shoutout to the defending champs, the [Las] Vegas Aces. A’ja Wilson, I got your message, I see you, I hear you… Couldn’t be at the parade, but I wanted to send this out to you to say congratulations to you and all the lovely ladies that did it again. That's right, back-to-back. Listen, I wanted to invite you to come see the show.”

“Shoutout to the defending champs, the [Las] Vegas Aces. A’ja Wilson, I got your message… Couldn’t be at the parade, but I wanted to invite you to come see the show.” Usher congratulates A’ja Wilson and invites her to his show in Vegas 🙌 (via @Usher)pic.twitter.com/Wy21DKEZUn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 25, 2023

The Aces get to celebrate after defeating the New York Liberty 3-1 in the WNBA Finals. The Aces were dominant all season, leading the WNBA with a 34-6 record. They then swept the Chicago Sky and the Dallas Wings in the playoffs before beating the Liberty in four games.

After losing the regular season MVP award to Liberty's Breanna Stewart and “settling” for the Defensive Player of the Year honor, A'ja Wilson proved how valuable she was during their Finals run. Despite battling a thumb injury, Wilson averaged 33.2 minutes, 23.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game throughout the postseason. She also called out the MVP voters during the parade with her “MVPeriod” shirt that in particular recognized the one person who voted her fourth in the MVP race.