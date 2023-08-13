With Becky Hammon heading to the Hall of Fame, A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and the rest of the Las Vegas Aces also made sure to show their coach plenty of love.

The Aces' social media account shared a video on Saturday showing the players sending their love and congratulatory messages to Hammon as she was enshrined into the Hall of Fame. Wilson and Plum started off the clip, with the rest of the team following suit.

“Congrats Rebecca Lyn on basketball Hall of Fame. We love you, girl,” Wilson said. Plum added, “Coach, congratulations. More than deserved. Love you. Congratulations on the Hall of Fame.”

“Becky, congratulations on the Hall of Fame. There's nobody more deserving. You've been such an inspiration for unconventional players. I hope a lot of little boys and girls look up to you and feel inspired. Hope you enjoy your weekend. Congrats,” Alysha Clark added.

Furthermore, Aces guard Chelsea Gray shared huge praises for Hammon, even going as far as to saying that she's the best coach she has ever had.

“Congratulations Becky. I'm super happy to be part of this whole process with you. You're definitely the best coach I've ever had. So congratulations. Enjoy the moment,” Gray shared.

Becky Hammon definitely deserves all the praise she's getting. She cemented herself as one of the best players in WNBA history with her hard work and determination, and by the looks of it, she's also on her way to a Hall-of-Fame career as a coach with the Aces.

Hammon was inducted into the Hall of Fame along with NBA legends Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol and Tony Parker. She also joined the class along with San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, with whom she has a ton of respect and appreciation for everything he has done for her.