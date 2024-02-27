Leadership is a word that can easily be talked about by anyone. Just by speech alone, any individual can claim that he/she is a leader. While it may be effortless to declare oneself as such, taking action to back up the claim is a different story. Some people say they're leaders, while others actually show that they are. And one person who's already proven her leadership to the basketball world and has every right to talk about the topic is Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon.
A former WNBA star turned coach, Hammon appeared on ESPN to discuss what the definition of team leadership is really all about.
“Here's the thing about leadership,” Hammon said, via ClutchPoints. “And it goes across the board — it doesn't matter (whether) male, female…Leadership doesn't disappear. Leadership is consistent. Leadership shows up when other things disappear. At the end of the day, whoever's the leader, whether that's the coach, the locker room, leadership provides accountability but it doesn't let you off the hook to be this team one night and another team the next night. And I think great leadership has a consistency.”
Hammon's leadership has recently resulted in back-to-back titles for the Aces. Led by her and two-time MVP A'ja Wilson, the Aces garnered a dominant 34-6 record in 2023. Wilson in particular, was in awe of her coach's words, and it showed by how she reposted Hammon's speech.
“Yeah Beck!” the forward tweeted.
With their star-studded core intact for the 2024 season, expect Becky Hammon and the Aces to produce another dominant year.