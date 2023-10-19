The Las Vegas Aces managed to prevail in the 2023 NBA Finals after beating the New York Liberty in a hard-fought 70-69 victory in Game 4 of the series. As is seemingly always the case for the Aces, A'ja Wilson carried her team to victory in the game, and unsurprisingly won Finals MVP for her efforts throughout the series.

Wilson was at her dominant best once again in Game 4 (24 PTS, 16 REB, 11-21 FGM) and carried Vegas through a game where they desperately needed to grind out a victory. After the game, a wild celebration ensued for the Aces, but first, they needed to get through their postgame press conferences. Unsurprisingly, Wilson's was hilariously interrupted by her teammates before she could finish.

KP HAS THE SPEAKER AND THEY PLAYING KNUCK IF YOU BUCK IN THE PRESSER #WNBAFinals pic.twitter.com/nGOhP4zYkb — Tyler DeLuca (@TylerDeLuca) October 19, 2023

I am CRYING pic.twitter.com/uXhj2N9zYS — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) October 19, 2023

After you win a title, you obviously want to celebrate with your teammates, and it looks like A'ja Wilson's press conference was the only thing holding the Aces back from letting loose. Of course, Wilson wanted to party too, but she recognized pretty quickly she needed to answer a few more questions before she could soak in her latest accomplishment, and quickly did her best to get her amped up teammates to quiet down.

Winning a championship affords you access to great little moments like this, and it's obvious the Aces soaked in their second straight championship victory as much as they could. Wilson played a massive role in her teams' continued success, and while she will enjoy the celebration in the ensuing months, expect her and the Aces to be looking to make it a three-peat when they eventually take the court next season.