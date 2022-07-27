Kelsey Plum plotting revenge after she was hilariously trolled by WNBA commissioner

Tuesday ended up being a special day for the Las Vegas Aces, who beat the Chicago Sky to capture the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. Kelsey Plum played a huge part in the victory too, dropping 24 points.

Plum, who won MVP at the All-Star Game just a few weeks ago, got absolutely trolled during the celebrations though by commissioner Kathy Engelbert with this absolutely savage mini trophy. Take a look:

Plum insists “This isn’t over” as she plans to somehow get back at Engelbert for the troll job. Absolutely priceless. You can see how much her teammates were loving it, too. They really got a kick out of the joke.

Kelsey Plum really made her presence felt in this contest against Chicago, scoring 12 of her 24 points in the opening period alone. She also went 6 for 9 from downtown in a very impressive shooting display.

That first quarter proved to be the difference-maker for the Aces, outscoring the Sky 33-14. Despite Kelsey Plum balling out in a big way, it was Chelsea Gray who won the Commissioner’s Cup MVP after posting a stat line of 19 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

This game is a good chance for these ladies to make a little bit more money as well. As we know, WNBA players are incredibly underpaid but with the win, the Aces were awarded $500,000. Each member of the team will receive around $30,000. Yes, not a ton of coin but better than nothing.

The second half of the WNBA season begins on Friday and Kelsey Plum will be plotting her revenge on Cathy Engelbert.