Kelsey Plum’s incredible full circle moment after winning WNBA title, Women’s World Cup

Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum had quite the summer. But for Plum, it all started back in May when she wrote her goals down on a piece of paper. She recently shared a picture of those goals on Twitter after the Aces won the WNBA Finals.

When I started this year I wrote down goals….. In life, if you want it, write it down and go get it 🤞 pic.twitter.com/rO3j22lTgu — Kelsey Plum (@Kelseyplum10) October 1, 2022

Kelsey Plum begins my listing personal and mental goals. She wanted to make other people better, be a leader, display “toughness,” and more. But she also listed some big goals that certainly standout. She wrote that she wanted to be an All-Star, All WNBA player, WNBA champion, and world champion.

She not only made the All-Star team, but was named the All-Star Game MVP with 30 points in the contest. Kelsey Plum and the Aces went on to win the WNBA Finals which led to a raucous celebration in Las Vegas.

The 28-year old is a star without question. Her breakout season came in 2021 when she averaged 15 points per game. However, she truly made a name for herself in 2022 with 20 points per game on 46 percent field goal shooting and 42 percent three-point shooting. Kelsey Plum also averaged 5 assists per contest for good measure.

Kelsey Plum and A’ja Wilson came together to create a dynamic duo in Las Vegas with the Aces. The future is extremely bright for this team. Plum will look for even more success next year after achieving her goals in 2022.