The Las Vegas Aces, reigning champions of the WNBA for two consecutive years, have achieved another milestone by becoming the first team in the league to sell out their season tickets for the 2024 WNBA season. The team announced on Thursday that all approximately 8,600 season tickets have been sold, a testament to the growing popularity and success of the franchise.
Last season, the Aces led the WNBA in attendance, averaging 9,551 fans per game and achieving nine sellouts, primarily at their home venue, Michelob Ultra Arena. The team also showcased their drawing power by pulling in over 12,000 fans for two games held at the larger T-Mobile Arena, highlighting the significant support and enthusiasm for women's basketball in Las Vegas.
For fans still hoping to catch the Aces in action, single-game tickets will be available for purchase in late April, with a special allotment set aside for the highly anticipated game against the Chicago Sky at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 3.
As the Aces prepare to open their season on May 14 against the Phoenix Mercury, they are also setting their sights on making WNBA history by winning a third consecutive championship, a feat only achieved once before by the Houston Comets from 1997 to 2000.
Last season, the Las Vegas Aces secured their title by defeating the New York Liberty in four games during the WNBA Finals, and they are currently favored to win again, with even odds according to ESPN BET, positioning them ahead of their closest competitors. New York has the second-best odds at +240, per ESPN. No other teams come close.