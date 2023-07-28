The Las Vegas Aces have been the best team in the WNBA this season by a mile. With a league-leading 22-2 record, they are the overwhelming favorites to make it back to the Finals and win the WNBA championship. Led by reigning MVP A'ja Wilson with a deadly backcourt in Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum and a formidable wing in Jackie Young, few teams in the league can match their firepower. But if there's one thing that might throw a wrench in the Aces title hopes, it's the injury bug. Future Hall of Famer and prized offseason signing Candace Parker is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for a foot injury. In response, the Aces have signed Ashley Joens to a second 7-day contract the team announced on Thursday.

Roster Update: Las Vegas Aces General Manager Natalie Williams announced today the team has signed guard Ashley Joens to a second seven-day emergency hardship contract. 📝 https://t.co/02PwadhP2Z pic.twitter.com/rdRWYVBUIA — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) July 27, 2023

The Aces first signed Ashley Joens to a 7-day contract following the All-Star break when it was first made public that Candace Parker would miss some time due to the foot injury. Joens first 7-day contract expired just as it was announced that Parker underwent surgery with no timetable for her return. Joens played in her first game for the Aces last Saturday against the Minnesota Lynx logging three minutes off the bench.

The No. 19 overall pick in this past WNBA Draft, Joens was selected by the Dallas Wings. She suited up in eight games for the Wings before they cut her earlier this season. She averaged only 1.8 minutes per game and shot 20 percent from the field. Joens' will have another seven days to prove she belongs in the WNBA.