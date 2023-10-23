Las Vegas Aces power forward A'ja Wilson wants R&B sensation Usher crash their victory parade on Monday.

“Hey @Usher. If ya not busy our parade is tomorrow…if ya wanna slide,” A'ja Wilson tweeted.

A'ja Wilson cutting a promo for the Aces parade, which is happening next Monday And just like last year, Usher's still invited 😂 pic.twitter.com/geByzXkqQP — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) October 19, 2023

A'ja Wilson capped off her incredible 2023 WNBA season with the Aces' back-to-back titles. Wilson averaged 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists and helped Las Vegas clinch the WNBA's best record (34-6). She tied a WNBA record when she torched the Atlanta Dream for an incredible 53 points on August 23.

The 2022 WNBA MVP also became just the fifth player in league history to score 800 points in a season. A'ja Wilson came through for Las Vegas in the playoffs. She became the first player ever to score at least 30 points in three straight games in WNBA playoff history. That's what great players do – they play better in the postseason. That's exactly what A'ja Wilson did.

Wilson thoroughly outplayed 2023 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart in the Aces' series-clinching 70-69 win in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals. The former racked up 26 points and 14 rebounds while Stewart struggled with 10 points on 3-of-17 shooting.

The Aces missed the services of starters Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes due to foot injuries in game 4. A'ja Wilson carried the scoring load for Las Vegas and won the 2023 WNBA Finals MVP after the Aces won their second straight WNBA title. Wilson wasn't happy about losing the regular season WNBA MVP award to Stewart. Earning the 2023 WNBA Finals MVP and another championship ring vindicated her.

As for Usher, he will perform at halftime of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, NV next February. Usher, an eight-time Grammy Award winner, will bring the house down, for sure.