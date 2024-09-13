ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Las Vegas Aces take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Our WNBA odds series has our Aces Fever prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Aces Fever.

The Las Vegas Aces have clearly gotten the memo: Start playing like champions. The Aces have drifted through a large part of the 2024 WNBA regular season, but when the calendar turned to September — the month in which the regular season ends and the playoffs begin — we have seen this team go from being inconsistent to being a regular force akin to what we saw last year. The Aces have won five of their last six. The one game they didn't win was a narrow four-point loss on the road against the first-place New York Liberty … and that was without star player A'Ja Wilson, who returned to the lineup later in the week to lead Vegas to a win over Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Wednesday. The Aces are simply responding to the urgency of their situation, realizing that they can't just flip the switch when the playoffs arrive. They need to be playing good ball heading into the playoffs … and that's exactly what they are doing. This team was lacking urgency through August. The urgency is here.

The Indiana Fever are safely in the playoffs. They are learning from the best teams in the WNBA right now. They lost at home to the second-place Minnesota Lynx last week. Now they are getting a lesson plan from the Aces, who wore them down on Wednesday in the first game of this two-game stack in Indianapolis between the two teams, which is part of a WNBA plan to reduce overall plane flights over the course of a season. Caitlin Clark struggled against the Aces' locked-in defense on Wednesday. She went just 6 of 22 from the field, 1 of 10 on 3-pointers, in one of her worst performances in recent weeks. Las Vegas is definitely making a push to get ready for the playoffs and its two-time WNBA title defense. Let's see what Clark can do in the rematch between these teams, two days later.

Here are the Aces-Fever WNBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Aces-Fever Odds

Las Vegas Aces: -5 (-112)

Moneyline: -215

Indiana Fever: +5 (-108)

Moneyline: +172

Over: 177 (-110)

Under: 177 (-110)

How To Watch Aces vs Caitlin Clark, Fever

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ION, WNBA League Pass

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free trial)*

Why The Aces Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Aces have A'Ja Wilson playing at the height of her powers, and the whole team is buying in, playing with maximum focus and intensity just before the playoffs begin. This is a championship team, and we are seeing championship habits emerge after a long summer in which, to be honest, this lineup just didn't want to pay the ultimate price every game. The grind of the long season, and the knowledge that every opponent would give the Aces their best shot, led to a regular season in which these players were mentally fatigued and in a mode where they tried to conserve energy. Now that the playoffs are at hand, however, you're seeing the Aces at their best. This is the team we recognize as two-time defending WNBA champions. The Aces have covered the spread in each of their past six games. They just beat the Fever by 11 on the road. All they need to do here is win by six points to cover. Yeah, that's very doable.

Why The Fever Can Cover The Spread/Win

Caitlin Clark is going to play and shoot a lot better than she did on Wednesday. You're not going to see Caitlin Clark, who has grown and improved so much this WNBA season, throw in two straight clunkers at home. It's just not going to happen. That will enable Indiana to cover and maybe win outright as well.

Final Aces-Fever Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Fever, but we can't really pick against the Aces when they are playing this well. We recommend you pass on this game.

Click Here for more betting news & predictions

Final Aces-Fever Prediction & Pick: Fever +5