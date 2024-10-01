ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Las Vegas Aces take on the New York Liberty. Our WNBA Playoffs odds series has our Aces Liberty prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Aces Liberty.

The New York Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces began their highly-anticipated WNBA semifinal series on Sunday, and the New York Liberty made a firm and forceful opening statement with an 87-77 win. The game was not close at the end of regulation. New York led by close to 15 points before the Aces trimmed the final margin to 10.

Breanna Stewart is one of the very best basketball players on the planet. She isn't the WNBA MVP — Vegas superstar A'Ja Wilson is — but she's close, and this series is a prime proving ground for the UConn legend. Stewie knows Wilson and the Aces wear the crown as the reigning champions of the WNBA. Stewart played like a person consumed with a desire to dethrone the Aces and take New York to the top of the W. Stewart poured in 34 points on 12-of-19 shooting. That's over 60 percent from the field. She was 8 of 9 at the free throw line. She dominated the game, plain and simple. Teammate Sabrina Ionescu was excellent in her own right, just on a slightly smaller scale. The Oregon superstar was 9 of 15 from the field — 60 percent — and scored 21 points. Ionescu and Stewart were a combined 21 of 34. That's astonishingly good shooting in any situation, but especially in a playoff game versus the WNBA's two-time defending champions.

New York's defense made Las Vegas work for every basket. Wilson and teammate Kelsey Plum combined for 45 points and were solid in Game 1, but Jackie Young needed 16 shots to score 17 points. Chelsea Gray scored only four points. The Liberty's ability to shut down Gray was a central and deciding factor in the game.

It should worry Las Vegas that the Liberty committed four more turnovers than the Aces and attempted seven fewer field goal attempts, and still won comfortably. The Liberty were plus-7 in points at the free throw line (19-12) and shot 50 percent from the field thanks to Stewart's flamethrower performance. Vegas has some obvious priorities for Game 2, chiefly to contain Stewart better, get Chelsea Gray going, and create more offensive efficiency. The Liberty have to expect that Stewart won't be as effective in Game 2, which means Ionescu might become the main cog in the offense if Vegas throws extra bodies at Stewart. Jonquel Jones (13 points in Game 1) might need to provide more scoring punch if the Aces are able to limit Stewart's production.

This is a best-of-five series, so New York going up 2-0 would force Vegas to win three straight to take the series. Expect the Aces to play with Game 7-level desperation in Game 2. Buckle up.

Here are the Aces-Liberty WNBA Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Playoffs Odds: Aces-Liberty Odds

Las Vegas Aces: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +146

New York Liberty: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -180

Over: 164 (-108)

Under: 164 (-112)

How To Watch Aces vs Liberty

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

Why The Aces Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Aces already face an urgent situation. They were clearly outclassed in Game 1. Now they need to fight back and win if they want to have a good chance of winning the series. Expect the champions to play like champions and answer the call in a defining moment.

Why The Liberty Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Liberty were the far better team in Game 1. Vegas is the two-time defending champion, but the Liberty have been the best team in the WNBA this year and are playing like it. They dearly want to take down the Aces and go to the WNBA Finals as unquestioned, clear-cut title favorites. Don't expect the Liberty to step off the gas pedal. The spread has moved down (half a point) from Game 1's minus-4 line. That's great value for the Liberty relative to the spread.

Final Aces-Liberty Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Liberty, but we know the Aces are going to go all-out in this game. If you want to take New York, that's a reasonable play, but we're officially passing on this one.

Final Aces-Liberty Prediction & Pick: Liberty -3.5