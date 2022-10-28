Activision Blizzard deal is for mobile releases, not Call of Duty

The Activision Blizzard acquisition is for mobile, not for Call of Duty, according to Microsoft. Keep reading to learn more about what this means.

At The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live event, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer spoke about Call of Duty and the Activision deal. Spencer said that “Call of Duty specifically will be available on PlayStation”. This is in response to people’s fears that Microsoft might make the next Call of Duty games Xbox exclusive. Spencer has time and again assured fans of the franchise that this will not happen. In fact, Spencer continues in his speech that he’d “love to see it on the Switch. I’d love to see the game playable on many different screens. Our intent is to treat CoD like Minecraft”. This refers to how Minecraft, a game that Microsoft acquired back in 2014, is still available on non-Xbox platforms.

Spencer further elaborated on what the deal is really about. He mentions that “this opportunity is really about mobile for us. When you think about 3 billion people playing video games, there’s only about 200 million households on console.” It would seem that Microsoft aims to target the mobile gaming market more with the Activision Blizzard deal than it wants to make exclusive games. The timing of this statement is actually really funny, as just recently Reuters reported that Microsoft wanted to make its own Genshin Impact. After missing out on the mobile revenue that Genshin Impact has generated, it’s easy to see why Microsoft wants to dive into that market. They have since then started acquiring Chinese game development companies so that they can make their own “Genshin Impact”.

Understandably, some people online don’t believe Spencer’s words. One user on Twitter said that “Executives will say anything in order to get acquisitions approved”. Another straight-up called Spencer’s words lies. Of course, some others are calling out fans of Call of Duty. One Tweet was even telling Sony to let it go, and for people to stop acting like children when it comes to Activision Blizzard and Call of Duty.

Of course, until the Activision Blizzard acquisition actually goes through, we won’t know if Spencer is telling the truth or not. Hopefully, the acquisition gets resolved by its deadline. Until then, we can only pray and hope.