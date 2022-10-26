Microsoft wants to make a game similar to Genshin Impact

After missing out on the award-winning Genshin Impact, Microsoft wants its own Genshin Impact-esque game. Keep reading to learn more about it.

According to a report from Reuters, Microsoft is currently pursuing more and more Chinese game developers to make games for them. This is after the success of miHoYo’s Genshin Impact and its Playstation exclusivity on consoles. This widened the gap between Sony and Microsoft and is a gap that Microsoft wants to close. It’s understandable that they want to catch up, as Genshin Impact has generated $3.7 billion in mobile revenue since its launch 2 years ago.

Funnily enough, sources revealed Microsoft reached out to miHoYo early on during the game’s development. However, they were unable to strike a deal. Instead, the deal went to Sony, making Playstation one of the game’s platforms. As mentioned above, Genshin Impact made a lot of money on the mobile side of the game. It’s therefore safe to assume that they also made a lot of money from other platforms, including Playstation. Microsoft missed out on these huge earnings, and one of Reuter’s sources actually stated that this is most likely the driving force for Microsoft’s pursuit of Chinese game developers.

By pursuing Chinese game developers, Microsoft is hoping to find the next game that can rival Genshin Impact. In fact, they’re not just signing up big-brand titles. As it turns out, they’re even trying to get independent game studios into their fold using “big-money offers”. Microsoft is also trying to expand its subscription service to personal computers and mobile devices. This refers to the Xbox Game Pass, which gives out free games every month to its subscribers. This move is meant to appeal to Chinese developers who are developing multiplayer, cross-platform games like Genshin Impact.

Of course, only time can tell if there will ever be a game that can surpass, or even rival, the success that Genshin Impact had in the gaming community. After all, various other games have tried to do so, but to no avail. All we can do is wait and see if Microsoft will be able to close the gap that opened between them and Sony.

