Comedian Adam Devine ripped the MCU for ruining comedy.

During an appearance on the This Past Weekend podcast in anticipation of Netflix's The Out-Laws, Devine spoke about the state of comedy. “You watch comedies nowadays and you're like, ‘This is not a f**king comedy,'” he said. “Where are the jokes? Where are the bits? There's still good [comedy] shows, but movie comedy… it's hard.”

He then shared his own theory: “I think Marvel ruined it. I feel like superhero movies ruined comedies because you go to the theater and you expect to watch something that cost $200 million to make, and comedy movies aren't that. So you're like, ‘Why would I spend the same amount of money to go watch a little comedy in the theater if I can spend that and watch something that is worth $200 million?'”

While he did critique the superhero genre, Devine did give the MCU and others some credit (even if it's slightly backhanded). “And they still make those movies kind of funny, like, ‘Oh my god, is that raccoon talking? This is hilarious!' Which it is, but it's not a real comedy,” he said.

Later on, Devine discussed how studios are less willing to make comedies. “Every studio used to put out several comedies a year,” he said. “And there were like 45 comedies in the theater per year. So every week or so, there's a new comedy in the theaters. Now, last year, there was like six or seven. It's crazy.”

Adam Devine has been a staple of studio comedies since his role as Bumper Allen in the Pitch Perfect franchise. He's also known for his roles in Workaholics, Modern Family, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Jexi, and The Out-laws. While he hasn't appeared in an MCU film yet, it doesn't seem likely to happen.

The Out-laws is streaming on Netflix now.