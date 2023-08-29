The stars will continue to align for the upcoming Venice Film Festival amid SAG-AFTRA strike. This is after big names in the industry confirmed their attendance, including Adam Driver, Jessica Chastain, Caleb Mads Mikkelsen, and more.

Adam Driver will be promoting his latest film ‘Ferrari' where he takes on the role of Enzo Ferrari. Known for her Oscar-winning performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Jessica Chastain will also promote ‘Memory' directed by Michel Franco. Mads Mikkelsen will attend to support his role in ‘The Promised Land' by Nikolaj Arcel.

Other stars will also be at the Venice Film Festival for their upcoming movies. Landry Jones will be present for Luc Besson's ‘Dogman.' Joining them on the red carpet will be Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi. They will be portraying Priscilla and Elvis Presley in Sophia Coppola's ‘Priscilla' movie, which got a nod from Priscilla herself.

Now, this showed that, unlike other film festivals, Venice Film Festival remained unaffected by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Only one canceled an event, which is Cate Blanchett's Giorgio Armani film.

People in the industry see this star-studded attendance as a testament to the festival's resilience and prowess to attract top talents in the film industry. But mainly, this is owed to films receiving waivers from SAG-AFTRA. This means none of the movies promoted by actors and actresses is under AMPTP production.

Overall, it's expected that the 80th Venice Film Festival will persevere during strikes. It will take place from August 30 to September 9 to showcase international films and honor notable film personalities.