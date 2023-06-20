Real estate can be very similar to boxing, as Adele lives by the mindset of “It ain't over 'til it's over.” When the “Hello” singer purchased Sylvester Stallone's mansion last year, she made one Rocky-related request that was a dealbreaker.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Stallone confessed that he wanted to take his iconic Rocky Balboa statue with him when he moved. However, when Adele was in negotiations for the house, one of her biggest selling points was the statue.

According to Stallone, Adele said that without the statue, “That's a no deal. That's gonna blow the whole deal.”

And she won! Adele did get the statue as a part of the deal and Stallone added, “I like what she's doing, she's making it gorgeous.” TMZ reported that she had bought the house for a whopping $58 million.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Adele is two years removed from her last studio album, 30. She's also currently taking part in a concert residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Place in Las Vegas. The residency was initially planned to stop on March 25, 2023, but it has been extended until November 4.

Sylvester Stallone is gearing up for the fourth Expendables movie and was recently seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 reprising the role of Stakar Ogord. Last year, he starred in Samaritan for Prime Video and has since moved into the television sphere with a leading role in Tulsa King from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. Stallone and his family starred in the reality series, The Family Stallone which recently got greenlit for a second season.