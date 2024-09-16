The end-of-year holidays are quickly approaching and it's a busy time for all sneakerheads as they try to gift sneakers to their loved ones and stock up on releases they've had their own eyes on. It's not very contentious that Minnesota Timberwolves' star Anthony Edwards dropped the hottest basketball sneaker of the year with his Adidas AE 1 and before the year is over, we'll see a special edition “Christmas” colorway hit the shelves in honor of the holiday spirit.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Adidas AE 1 has been one of the hottest commodities in terms of basketball footwear and Adidas truly hit a home run by making Anthony Edwards the face of their basketball line. He's one of the most electric players in the NBA today and his signature sneakers only mirror his style on the court as a player. After a number of sought-after releases throughout 2024, we'll see the first-ever “Christmas” edition of his debut signature model.

Adidas AE 1 “Christmas”

With Christmas Day being a massive tradition in the NBA each year, it's become commonplace for star athletes to rock special edition “Christmas” colorways of their signature sneakers. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and the late Kobe Bryant were all known for their unique shoes each Christmas Day and now Anthony Edwards will add his name to the fray for classic holiday sneakers.

This Adidas AE 1 will come in the low-top version, which was favored by Edwards during the 2024 NBA Playoffs. While the release isn't quite official just yet, we've seen first looks and teases as to what the upcoming colorway may look like. This edition features a stunning “Blue Burst” color taking over all aspects of the shoe, including the inner boot, TPU upper, and treaded rubber outsole. Typically, we see black colorblocking throughout the inner mesh boot of the shoe, but this upcoming colorway will see a more monochromatic look.

Finer details include a contrasting black Adidas logo on the back heel and a marbled blue pattern along the treaded outsoles. These are a completely new take on typical “Christmas” sneakers, but the blue is a perfect match for the Timberwolves' uniforms and already looks great on this silhouette. We're still awaiting an official release date for these, but expect them to follow past releases as they'll retail for $120 and drop on the Adidas website. For now, we'll be counting down the days until we see Anthony Edwards rock these on the court.